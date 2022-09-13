Busy city centre roads to close overnight until end of week

Overnight roadworks will take place in St Stephens Road and Ipswich Road - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A busy city centre junction will close overnight from today until the end of the week as resurfacing work takes place.

The work will take place from the St Stephens roundabout down to part of Ipswich Road, with Grove Avenue, Grove Road, Ipswich Grove and Victoria Street also closing overnight.

Organisers have promised any noisy work will take place before 11pm.

Work on raised tables on Grove Avenue and Ipswich Grove will take place before 11pm, while speed cushions will be installed on Victoria Street after 11pm.

Traffic management will be in place during the work, including two-way traffic lights and traffic control boards.

Norfolk County Council has said traffic will be delayed for no more than 15 minutes at any one time.

The scheme is part of the £32m Transforming Cities Fund project to deliver a range of improvements across Greater Norwich.

The St Stephens Road engineering work was due to be completed by Friday, August 26, but it is thought it will take until Friday, September 23, to complete.



