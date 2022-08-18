City roadworks extended for another month

The St Stephens Road engineering works have been extended for another month with more road closures plannd - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Drivers in the city face more travel woes as another ongoing roadworks project is to be extended.

The St Stephens Road scheme which aims to make cycling and walking improvements for city folk is expected to take another month to complete.

The works started on June 6 and were due to be finished by Friday, August 26, but now it is thought it will take until Friday, September 23, to complete.

The extension is due to a number of reasons, including City Fibre plans to install new cables taking longer than expected due to the "complexity of the existing underground utilities".

A zebra crossing planned for Ipswich Road near Grove Avenue was due to be constructed at a later date but will now be built as part of the current works to minimise the inconvenience caused.

Earlier this week it was announced that roadworks in Hospital Lane in Hellesdon will be extended for nearly three months until November.

Details of roadworks and road closures

Temporary closure to all through traffic on Grove Road and Grove Avenue from the Ipswich Road/St Stephens Road side.

Ipswich Road will be closed to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove (just north of the City College) and the junction of Ipswich Road/Grove Road/St Stephens Road – the outbound lane will remain open.

The bus lane on St Stephens Road will be suspended to allow traffic to flow smoothly whilst a lane closure is in place on St Stephens Road.

Closure of orange pedalway on Grove Road – a signed cycle diversion will be in place.

Ipswich Road will be closed from 8am on Saturday, September 10, until 11pm on Wednesday, September 14, from its junction with St Stephens Road to its junction with Ipswich Grove to allow for resurfacing work and the installation of a new zebra crossing.



