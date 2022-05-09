There are a number of roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week - Credit: Chris Bishop

With roadworks starting and continuing across the city, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of this week.

Sweet Briar Road remains closed after a burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment in February.

It is currently due to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

Meanwhile, part of Turner Road at the junction of Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 due to ongoing work.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station in Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and St Stephens. The work is to continue until late July.

Elsewhere, work is also continuing in Surrey Street until June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

In Rackheath, Green Lane West remains closed for drainage improvement work. It is due to reopen in July, but for the time being there is a diversion in place.

