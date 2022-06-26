Road closures to be in place during Lord Mayor's Celebration

Road closures will be in place across the city in July to make way for the Lord Mayor’s Celebration. - Credit: Archant

Road closures will be in place across the city in the coming days to make way for the Lord Mayor’s Celebration.

The three-day event will return to Norwich with a jam-packed programme from Friday, July 1 until Sunday, July 3, after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s procession, which is the “crown jewel of the weekend”, will begin at the earlier time of 3pm and will follow a new route through the city - starting from Marsh Car Park and ending at Norwich Cathedral.

Road closures will be in place on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Here are the roads which will be affected:

Saturday closures:

From 6am until 11pm.

Brigg Street

Castle Meadow

Chapelfield North

Chapel Field East

Gentleman’s Walk

Orford Place

Red Lion Street

Rampant Horse Street

Upper King Street Bus Lane

White Lion Street

William Brigg Street

From 9am until 11pm:

Bethel Street (between Forum Car Park and St Peter's Street)

St Peter's Street

From 10am until 5pm:

All Saints Green

Surrey Street (between St Stephens and All Saints Green)

Westlegate

From 11am until 11pm:

Pottergate (between Upper Goat Lane and Dove Street)

From 11.30am until 11pm:

Back of the Inns

Bedford Street

Dove Street

Castle Street

Exchange Street

London Street

Little London Street

Lobster Lane

Orford Hill

Orford Street

St Giles Street (between Upper Goat Lane and Gaol Hill)

St John Maddermarket

Swan Lane

Timberhill

From 12pm until 5.30pm:

Bridewell Alley

Opie Street

St Andrews Hill

From 2pm until 6pm:

Agricultural Hall Plain

Bank Plain

Brazengate (northbound only)

Cattle Market Street (with access to Castle Mall Car Park)

Market Avenue

Princes Street (only at junction with Queens Road

Queens Street

St Andrews Street (with residents access)

Tombland

Surrey Street

Upper King Street

Sunday closures

From 8am until 5pm:

Bedford Street

Castle Street

Cow Hill

Dove Street

Exchange Street

Gaol Hill (except for Taxis)

Little London Street

London Street

Lobster Lane

Pottergate (between Upper Goat Lane and Dove Street)

St Benedicts Street

St John Maddermarket

St Margarets Street

Ten Bell Lane

Upper St Giles Street

The full schedule as well as transport arrangements for the weekend can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/lmc