Road closures to be in place during Lord Mayor's Celebration
- Credit: Archant
Road closures will be in place across the city in the coming days to make way for the Lord Mayor’s Celebration.
The three-day event will return to Norwich with a jam-packed programme from Friday, July 1 until Sunday, July 3, after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s procession, which is the “crown jewel of the weekend”, will begin at the earlier time of 3pm and will follow a new route through the city - starting from Marsh Car Park and ending at Norwich Cathedral.
Road closures will be in place on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.
Here are the roads which will be affected:
Saturday closures:
From 6am until 11pm.
- Brigg Street
- Castle Meadow
- Chapelfield North
- Chapel Field East
- Gentleman’s Walk
- Orford Place
- Red Lion Street
- Rampant Horse Street
- Upper King Street Bus Lane
- White Lion Street
- William Brigg Street
From 9am until 11pm:
- Bethel Street (between Forum Car Park and St Peter's Street)
- St Peter's Street
From 10am until 5pm:
- All Saints Green
- Surrey Street (between St Stephens and All Saints Green)
- Westlegate
From 11am until 11pm:
- Pottergate (between Upper Goat Lane and Dove Street)
From 11.30am until 11pm:
- Back of the Inns
- Bedford Street
- Dove Street
- Castle Street
- Exchange Street
- London Street
- Little London Street
- Lobster Lane
- Orford Hill
- Orford Street
- St Giles Street (between Upper Goat Lane and Gaol Hill)
- St John Maddermarket
- Swan Lane
- Timberhill
From 12pm until 5.30pm:
- Bridewell Alley
- Opie Street
- St Andrews Hill
From 2pm until 6pm:
- Agricultural Hall Plain
- Bank Plain
- Brazengate (northbound only)
- Cattle Market Street (with access to Castle Mall Car Park)
- Market Avenue
- Princes Street (only at junction with Queens Road
- Queens Street
- St Andrews Street (with residents access)
- Tombland
- Surrey Street
- Upper King Street
Sunday closures
From 8am until 5pm:
- Bedford Street
- Castle Street
- Cow Hill
- Dove Street
- Exchange Street
- Gaol Hill (except for Taxis)
- Little London Street
- London Street
- Lobster Lane
- Pottergate (between Upper Goat Lane and Dove Street)
- St Benedicts Street
- St John Maddermarket
- St Margarets Street
- Ten Bell Lane
- Upper St Giles Street
The full schedule as well as transport arrangements for the weekend can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/lmc