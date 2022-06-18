Jam-packed programme announced for Lord Mayor's Celebration

The Lord Mayor's Procession is back again this year. - Credit: Archant

One of Norwich's most hotly-anticipated events is making its return next month.

The Lord Mayor's Celebration will return to the city from Friday, July 1 until Sunday, July 3, after being cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The highlight for many people will be the return of the renowned Lord Mayor's procession which will see Gentleman’s Walk become Norwich’s ‘Royal Mile’, with street theatre and performance from the regal to the ridiculous lining the street.

Lord Mayor's Celebration 2014. Norwich Lanes summer fayre.Photo by Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

This year’s procession will begin at the earlier time of 3pm and will follow a new route through the city - starting from Marsh Car Park and ending at Norwich Cathedral.

The weekend will kick off in Chapelfield Gardens on the Friday where people can throw paint at one another, explore the funfair or indulge in food served by Junkyard Norwich.

Alternatively, for those looking for a different experience, people can enjoy outdoor theatre from Crude Apache in Waterloo Park.

A previous Lord Mayor Celebration weekend in Norwich - Credit: Nick Butcher

On Saturday, July 2, the historic carnival will return and will be filled with fun and quirky performers across the city.

There will be live music across three stages: The Forum Stage, Lost River Stage and Maui Waui Stage as well as the first ever community showcase which will see performers take part.

The Lord Mayor's Procession making its way through the streets of Norwich in 2017. - Credit: Ian Burt

People can try their hand at skateboarding and BMX riding or stand back and watch the professionals do it as Chantry Car Park becomes a skate park suitable for all levels.

As well as bringing fun and culture to the city centre, the Lord Mayor’s Celebration is also about raising money for this year’s civic charity - Home-Start Norfolk. Representatives from the local charity will join the Lord Mayor at the front of the procession.

The return of the Lord Mayor’s Celebration will also mean the relaunch of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre and Great Norwich Duck Race on Sunday, July, 3, as part of the final day of celebrations in Chapelfield Gardens.

Giant elephants parade through Norwich as part the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. A pair of the puppets will lead this year's Sheringham Carnival procession.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “The Lord Mayor’s Celebration brings so much to the city - a vibrant display of our rich cultural offer and talented members of the community who we have really missed seeing over the past two years.

“It is a chance for everyone to come together and support the plethora of talent taking part in many different ways across the weekend.”

The full schedule as well as transport arrangements for the weekend can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/lmc