City road closes from today as work begins on new zebra crossing

Part of Hall Road in Norwich has closed today as work on a new zebra crossing begins - Credit: Google Maps/ PA

Part of a city road has closed from today as work starts on a new zebra crossing.

The work will see the construction of a new zebra crossing on Hall Road between the junction with St Johns Close and Mansfield Lane to replace the existing traffic signal-controlled crossing.

From today (Monday, October 24) it is expected to take two weeks to complete, with the final day of disruption to be on November 4.

Due to the nature of the construction involved, Norfolk County Council has said that Hall Road will close between its junction with Cecil Road and Mansfield Lane.

It comes as the current crossing has "come to the end of its service life" and needs to be replaced.

The work - which will cost about £71,000 - will also include the removal of pedestrian guardrails and traffic signal posts, the replacement of old kerbs with new kerbs and the installation of zebra crossing beacon lights.

Emergency vehicles will be provided access as and when required and access to businesses and properties will also be maintained.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place throughout.

St Johns Close will also be closed for one day on November 2 due to carriageway resurfacing work.

Anyone with a specific access requirement should speak to the team on site but footway access will be maintained throughout.