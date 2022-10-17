City road to close as zebra crossing is installed

Hall Road in Norwich is set to close as work on a new zebra crossing is due to take place - Credit: Google Maps/ PA

Part of a city road is to temporarily close as work on a new zebra crossing begins next week.

The project to install a new zebra crossing will start in Hall Road between the junctions with St Johns Close and Mansfield Lane on Monday, October 24.

The existing traffic signal-controlled crossing needs to be replaced and the work also involves the removal of pedestrian guardrails and traffic signal posts.

The project will also see old kerbs replaced, the addition of zebra crossing beacon lights, road markings as well as carriageway and footway resurfacing.

The works, which will cost about £71,000, will take about two weeks to complete with the final day of disruption expected to be on November 4.

Emergency vehicles will be provided access as and when required and access to businesses and properties will also be maintained.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place throughout.

St Johns Close will also be closed for one day on November 2 due to carriageway resurfacing work.

Anyone with a specific access requirement should speak to the team on site but footway access will be maintained throughout.