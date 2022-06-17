Drivers face delays of 30 minutes in city centre

There is gridlocked traffic from Sprowston Road to Prince of Wales. Pictured: Whitefriars. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The city centre is gridlocked this morning, with drivers seeing delays of up to half an hour.

Roads from Sprowston Road and Barrack Street through to Tombland and Prince of Wales Road are experiencing bumper-to-bumper traffic.

One driver said that a journey from Bull Close Road to Palace Street, which would normally take a few minutes, has taken more than 20 minutes.

Another driver who was commuting from Aylsham to the city for work said: "The traffic was awful and not ideal in this hot weather.

"It took me nearly half an hour to get from one side of Tombland to the other."

There are currently a number of ongoing roadworks in the city, including in the Riverside Road area and around St Stephens Road.

St Vedast Street near Rose Lane is also closed this morning due to a police cordon.







