Four people arrested after two men stabbed in Norwich

St Vedast Street in Norwich has been cordoned off by police following a stabbing - Credit: Grace Piercy

Four people have been arrested after two men were stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called to the Prince of Wales Road area at 5am today (June 17) following reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to discover two men in their 20s had been stabbed, one in his chest and the other in his shoulder.

Both victims were treated at hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene in connection with the stabbing.

One was taken for questioning at Wymondham police station and the other was taken to Aylsham police station, where they remain.

Another two men in their 20s were arrested in the Enfield area of north London at around 9am this morning.

Officers are currently investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

A police cordon remains in place in St Vedast Street between Rose Lane and Prince of Wales Road, with the entire road blocked off.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with information to contact Norwich CID on 101 or by emailing cidappealsnorwich@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/45624/22.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.