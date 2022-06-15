Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Rolling road closures planned ahead of Elton John show

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:46 PM June 15, 2022
Rolling road closures will be in place around Carrow Road in Norwich ahead of Elton John's performance

Thousands of people will be heading to Carrow Road to see Sir Elton John perform his many hits.

But while Rocket Man revellers will be brimming with excitement, drivers in the city will face congestion and road closures.

Police have warned that there will be rolling road closures around Carrow Road stadium from 4pm.

Drivers have been asked to prepare in advance if travelling in the area and find alternative routes.

In a tweet, Norfolk police said: "Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Norwich if you're going to see Elton John tonight.

"Allow yourself time to arrive safely, pass security and enjoy the show.

"Find alternate routes or you may have to sacrifice some time."

The gates will open to the stadium at 4.30pm and there are no support acts, with Sir Elton performing from 7pm.

It is the second time he has performed at the stadium as he previously held a concert there in 2005. 

