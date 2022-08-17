Drivers commit 19 motoring offences in space of two hours in city

Police caught drivers breaking 19 offences in two hours on Newmarket Road - Credit: Google

City drivers committed 19 motoring offences in the space of two hours in Norwich.

The Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing Team conducted an operation on Newmarket Road between 9am and 11am in Norwich on Tuesday, August 16.

It is part of a clamp down on lawbreaking motorists in the city.

Two drivers were found to have no insurance and one person had no licence.

Other offences included speeding, using a mobile phone, having no MOT and driving without a seatbelt.

No vehicles were seized as a result of the operation.

Last month, two drivers were taken to hospital following a serious crash on Newmarket Road.



