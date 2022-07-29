Two drivers taken to hospital after serious crash in Norwich

Two drivers are in hospital after a crash on Norwich's Newmarket Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Norwich.

Officers were called to Newmarket Road shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, July 27, following reports of a crash involving a black Honda motorbike and a blue VW Golf.

Emergency services attended the scene and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the area either during or prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Greg Prowting in the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting NC-27072022-375, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.