Norwich traffic update: Heavy traffic in city centre as roadworks continue

Norwich commuters are facing delays this evening as roadworks cause heavy traffic in the city centre.

There is slow traffic around the Grapes Hill roundabout on Unthank Road, A147 and St Giles Street as work to build a new cycle lane and zebra crossing continues.

Traffic is moving especially slow around the St Stephen's Street roundabout and near Norwich Station due to work to resurface Riverside Road with a new surface which will protect trees.

Elsewhere, there is also slow moving traffic on St Crispin's Road and Pitt Street due to a large build up of traffic.

A lane closure for gas works on Wroxham Road is also causing severe delays on Chartwell Road, Sprowston Road and Wroxham Road itself.

