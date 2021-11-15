News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich traffic update: Heavy traffic in city centre as roadworks continue

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:25 PM November 15, 2021
Traffic queuing for city centre car parks brings Norwich to a halt as the queues block passage for o

Norwich commuters face long delays this evening. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Norwich commuters are facing delays this evening as roadworks cause heavy traffic in the city centre.

There is slow traffic around the Grapes Hill roundabout on Unthank Road, A147 and St Giles Street as work to build a new cycle lane and zebra crossing continues.

Traffic is moving especially slow around the St Stephen's Street roundabout and near Norwich Station due to work to resurface Riverside Road with a new surface which will protect trees.

Elsewhere, there is also slow moving traffic on St Crispin's Road and Pitt Street due to a large build up of traffic.

A lane closure for gas works on Wroxham Road is also causing severe delays on Chartwell Road, Sprowston Road and Wroxham Road itself.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Norwich News

