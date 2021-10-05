City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees

Published: 1:26 PM October 5, 2021

A city street is to be paved with a specifically-designed surface to end a long-running problem with trees on the road side.

For years the roots of trees along Riverside Road have been causing damage to the pavement.

The damage has left the surface uneven and in need of repair.

But because the trees are in a conservation they cannot be damaged or removed.

So, later this month, work will be carried out to repair the uneven surface which council bosses are hopeful will also benefit the trees along the road.

The works will see resin surface laid which allows water to seep through and reach the tree roots.

But it will see the road closed to traffic in one direction for more than five weeks and is estimate to cost around £350,000.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: "Essential pavement improvement work is due to start along Riverside Road in Norwich on Monday, October 18.

"The existing uneven surface, which has been badly affected by tree roots over a number of years, will be completely removed and replaced with a new smooth, permeable resin bound, surface in keeping with the conservation area.

"To carry out the work swiftly and safely it will be necessary to close one land of the road between Foundry Bridge and Rosary Road, with vehicles only able to travel north along Riverside Road while the work is under way.

"Fully signed official diversion routes for vehicles will be in place and pedestrian access past the works will be maintained throughout."

The project will also prevent motorists from parking in the spaces along the side of the road for the duration of the works.

It will also mean motorists will not be able to turn left out of Aspland Road, Chalk Hill Road, St Matthews Road, Ferry Road, Lollards Road and Rosary Road.

The works are set to be completed on Friday, November 26.



