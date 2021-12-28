Busy junction to close for new pedestrian crossings

Drivers will face disruption at a busy crossroads which will close for two weeks in the new year for major roadworks.

The improvements on the Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Lane and School Lane junction in Sprowston are due to start on January 31 and take up to 28 days to complete.

The traffic lights on the junction of Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Lane, School Lane, junction in Sprowston - Credit: Marcus Moore

At the end of the £83,300 project, the area will include three new signalised pedestrian crossings, an essential upgrade of traffic lights, and the road will be resurfaced.

And despite work being done in stages to "minimise disruption" alongside two-way temporary traffic lights, according to Norfolk Council Council, the junction will be fully closed for two weeks, including weekends, from February 19 for the new crossings to be built and road and pavement improvements.

Ali Kerdegari, of Norwich Pine and Oak, which sits on the corner of the junction, said: "We are absolutely furious. Roadworks for a month are going to cripple us. It is my livelihood and by closing that junction, nobody will be able to come into our shop.

"There is no need to add additional crossings. It is a waste of taxpayers' money."

Donald Pearce, manager of The Woodman pub, opposite Norwich Pine and Oak, was not as concerned and said the work was being done in a "quiet period" for the pub trade.

Debbie and Donald Pearce, managers at The Woodman pub in North Walsham Road, Norwich, pictured earlier in 2021 - Credit: Danielle Booden

District councillor for the ward, Ken Leggett, who backed the idea of more crossings, said: "There is bound to be some concern but my feeling is the council is never going to get this work done without some inconvenience. We have got to look at it."

Broadland District Council member Ken Leggett - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A council spokesperson said: "Access to private properties and businesses within the works will be maintained at all times and site staff will be working to keep any delays to a minimum. Businesses open as usual signs will be clearly displayed and a fully signed official diversion route will be in place. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Shuttle buses are likely to be provided through the closure.

"Emergency services and bus companies will be made aware of the closure, so that arrangements can be made for their vehicles, and bespoke diversion routes agreed as necessary.

"The council thanks people for their patience while this essential improvement work is carried out."