News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy junction to close for new pedestrian crossings

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 2:59 PM December 28, 2021
Two masked men violently beaten a man before stealing a large quantity of cash from Tony Clayton bet

The junction of George Hill, School Lane, Constitution Hill and North Walsham Road in 2019 - Credit: Taz Ali

Drivers will face disruption at a busy crossroads which will close for two weeks in the new year for major roadworks.

The improvements on the Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Lane and School Lane junction in Sprowston are due to start on January 31 and take up to 28 days to complete.

The faulty traffic lights at the Constitution Hill junction in Old Catton 

The traffic lights on the junction of Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Lane, School Lane, junction in Sprowston - Credit: Marcus Moore

At the end of the £83,300 project, the area will include three new signalised pedestrian crossings, an essential upgrade of traffic lights, and the road will be resurfaced.

And despite work being done in stages to "minimise disruption" alongside two-way temporary traffic lights, according to Norfolk Council Council, the junction will be fully closed for two weeks, including weekends, from February 19 for the new crossings to be built and road and pavement improvements.

Ali Kerdegari, of Norwich Pine and Oak, which sits on the corner of the junction, said: "We are absolutely furious. Roadworks for a month are going to cripple us. It is my livelihood and by closing that junction, nobody will be able to come into our shop. 

"There is no need to add additional crossings. It is a waste of taxpayers' money."

Donald Pearce, manager of The Woodman pub, opposite Norwich Pine and Oak, was not as concerned and said the work was being done in a "quiet period" for the pub trade.

Debbie and Donald Pearce, managers at The Woodman pub on North Walsham Road in Norwich which has re-

Debbie and Donald Pearce, managers at The Woodman pub in North Walsham Road, Norwich, pictured earlier in 2021 - Credit: Danielle Booden

District councillor for the ward, Ken Leggett, who backed the idea of more crossings, said: "There is bound to be some concern but my feeling is the council is never going to get this work done without some inconvenience. We have got to look at it."

Kenneth Leggett, Broadland District Councillor has completed 50 Catton parkruns by walking them. Pic

Broadland District Council member Ken Leggett - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

  1. 1 City centre pub closed Boxing Day due to 'matters outside of our control'
  2. 2 'It's demoralising' - Three city venues targeted in Christmas break-ins
  3. 3 City Covid rate passes national average
  1. 4 Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store
  2. 5 Drivers caught in city bus lanes pay out £280,000 in one year
  3. 6 Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas
  4. 7 Narrow lane traffic fears raised over five-home plans
  5. 8 'A lot to take on' - Villagers react to 180-home and country park plan
  6. 9 Brickmakers to remain closed on New Year's Eve due to Covid cases
  7. 10 Five major projects for Norwich next year

A council spokesperson said: "Access to private properties and businesses within the works will be maintained at all times and site staff will be working to keep any delays to a minimum. Businesses open as usual signs will be clearly displayed and a fully signed official diversion route will be in place. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Shuttle buses are likely to be provided through the closure.

"Emergency services and bus companies will be made aware of the closure, so that arrangements can be made for their vehicles, and bespoke diversion routes agreed as necessary.

"The council thanks people for their patience while this essential improvement work is carried out."

Norfolk County Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norfolk Police are hunting for Leon Punchard who is wanted in connection with an incident on the A47 near Costessey.

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt Norwich man wanted after A47 incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Campers arrive at Sundown Festival 2017 Credit: Antony Kelly

Campsite gets go-ahead at site of bowls club near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three people arrested in Earlham in connection with drug offences

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An Soumahoro, from Norwich, is slowly rebuilding his life after a number personal and family setback

Rough sleeper fights back after seeing his kids walk by from his doorway

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon