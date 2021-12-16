Dodgy traffic lights cause chaos for city drivers

Broadland district councillor Ken Leggett received many complaints about the faulty traffic lights in Constitution Hill - Credit: Archant

Faulty traffic lights are causing havoc for drivers on a busy junction as they are flickering on and off leaving cars stranded without direction.

The set of traffic lights next to the Lets Go Express store at the junction of Constitution Hill and George Hill in Old Catton have been turned off sporadically on multiple occasions over the past few months.

Ali Kerpegari, owner of Norwich Pine and Oak in Constitution Hill, said: "I have noticed they are not working and obviously people have not been looking at the other side of the traffic as they pass through.

"It has been causing a bit of aggro and I am surprised it has taken so long to resolve. They seem to be dragging their heels in.

"It is definitely a problem."

The faulty traffic lights at the Constitution Hill junction in Old Catton - Credit: Marcus Moore

District councillor for the ward, Ken Leggett, said he had received a number of complaints about the traffic lights.

"It was causing a tremendous amount of concern as it is a very sharp corner there," Mr Leggett added.

Ken Leggett, Broadland District Councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A staff member at the Constitution Hill Beauty Lounge Amelie hair salon, who did not wish to be named, said: "I usually hear quite a few angry drivers beeping on the junction but it was quiet yesterday.

"I see that the other light is working so as a driver I would just watch that one in this situation."

Marcus Moore, who lives in Barkers Lane, said this week was the fourth time this year that the lights have gone out.

"The lights were fixed but then the green light went back out again," Mr Moore said.

The Evening News took on the issue as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign, aiming to resolve problems for folk across the city.

And now a Norfolk County Council spokesman has confirmed that the lights have finally been fixed.

He said: "I’ve spoken with our Highways team, and they are aware of the fault at this location and have received reports from the public on it.

"A team has now been out to resolve the issue and these lights should now be functioning normally."