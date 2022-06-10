Buses face disruption as team arrives to fix Norwich sinkhole

Teams are currently on the scene attempting to fix the sinkhole - Credit: Maya Derrick

City buses are facing disruption due to a sinkhole which is currently being tended to by a maintenance team.

The sinkhole, which is said to be "the size of a large watermelon", opened up on Junction Road where it joins with Aylsham Road in Norwich's NR3 area.

Junction Road has been partially closed and barriers have been erected to prevent cars from passing through.

A maintenance team are currently on the scene of a Norwich sinkhole - Credit: Maya Derrick

At about 5pm a repair crew arrived on the scene in an attempt to fix the issue.

While teams are working, Sanders Coaches has warned of disruption and delay on services that pass through the road as well as on its 44, 46 and X44 services.

An Anglian Water spokesperson had previously said the works would not begin until the weekend.

They said: "Our teams are currently investigating the cause of a collapsed sewer in Junction Road in Norwich.

"Teams will continue these investigations over the weekend to enable repairs to be begin.

"The road is currently closed with a diversion in place.

“Customers facilities have not been affected by this issue and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we conduct this emergency work.”











