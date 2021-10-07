£1m roadworks to close busy Norwich roads this month

Published: 11:28 AM October 7, 2021

Roadworks are set to begin on three busy Norwich roads this month - Credit: Archant

A £1million project to resurface three busy Norwich roads is set to begin this month.

Essential carriageway resurfacing will be carried out on Aylsham Road, Holt Road and Cromer Road — meaning closures will be put in place at several junctions to the roads.

The resurfacing works on Aylsham Road will begin on Monday October 18 and are expected to last until Wednesday October 27.

Several roads will be closed at junctions with Aylsham Road.

A map of the planned Aylsham Road roadworks and diversions that will be in place - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The roads affected include: Woodcock Road, Mile Cross Road, Losinga Crescent (south), Bolingbroke Road (south) and Suckling Avenue.

Resurfacing works will also begin on Holt Road and Cromer Road on Monday October 25. Restrictions are expected to be in place for six weeks between 7.30am and 5pm each day, including weekends.

A map of the diversions that will be in place during the Holt Road and Cromer Road resurfacing works - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Fifers Lane, Amsterdam Way, Meadow Way and Middleton's Lane will be closed at their junction with Holt Road.

A one-way system will be in place between the Broadland Northway (NDR) and Boundary Road. Inbound traffic will flow as normal but outbound traffic will be diverted via the A1151 Wroxham Road.

Badly worn sections of the road will be resurfaced and lining for a new bus and cycle lane layout will be installed to improve bus journeys and reliability.

Norfolk County Council is working with bus operators to reduce delays during these works.

Passengers are advised to check with their service providers for any changes to timetables and their journey.

The £1 million funding for the resurfacing works is part of the £31.5 million programme of road, pavement and cycleway maintenance that’s taking place across Norfolk this year.

The bus and cycle lane lining will be completed as part of the improvements funded by the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund.

There have been several roadworks carried out in the city in recent months.

Works to improve Cleveland Road and Grapes Hill have been ongoing since August and are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Other road closures can also be expected this week on King Street between Rouen Road and Abbey Lane.