News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

£1m roadworks to close busy Norwich roads this month

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:28 AM October 7, 2021   
Here are ongoing roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week.

Roadworks are set to begin on three busy Norwich roads this month - Credit: Archant

A £1million project to resurface three busy Norwich roads is set to begin this month. 

Essential carriageway resurfacing will be carried out on Aylsham Road, Holt Road and Cromer Road — meaning closures will be put in place at several junctions to the roads. 

The resurfacing works on Aylsham Road will begin on Monday October 18 and are expected to last until Wednesday October 27.

Several roads will be closed at junctions with Aylsham Road.

Aylsham road resurfacing works Norwich by Norfolk County Council

A map of the planned Aylsham Road roadworks and diversions that will be in place - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The roads affected include: Woodcock Road, Mile Cross Road, Losinga Crescent (south), Bolingbroke Road (south) and Suckling Avenue. 

You may also want to watch:

Resurfacing works will also begin on Holt Road and Cromer Road on Monday October 25. Restrictions are expected to be in place for six weeks between 7.30am and 5pm each day, including weekends.

Holt Road and Cromer Road resurfacing works in Norwich by Norfolk County Council

A map of the diversions that will be in place during the Holt Road and Cromer Road resurfacing works - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Fifers Lane, Amsterdam Way, Meadow Way and Middleton's Lane will be closed at their junction with Holt Road.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car crashes into shop in city centre
  2. 2 New Burger King set for city centre 
  3. 3 'We will be very poorly this winter' - Mum's fears amid bill rises
  1. 4 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt
  2. 5 Home of Evans Cycles goes up for rent in the city centre
  3. 6 Hair and beauty salon attracting new customers after relocation
  4. 7 City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees
  5. 8 Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK
  6. 9 Plea for speed-watch crew over juggernauts racing through village
  7. 10 Fiery exchange between landowners over tree felling at council meeting

A one-way system will be in place between the Broadland Northway (NDR) and Boundary Road. Inbound traffic will flow as normal but outbound traffic will be diverted via the A1151 Wroxham Road.

Badly worn sections of the road will be resurfaced and lining for a new bus and cycle lane layout will be installed to improve bus journeys and reliability. 

Norfolk County Council is working with bus operators to reduce delays during these works.

Passengers are advised to check with their service providers for any changes to timetables and their journey. 

The £1 million funding for the resurfacing works is part of the £31.5 million programme of road, pavement and cycleway maintenance that’s taking place across Norfolk this year. 

The bus and cycle lane lining will be completed as part of the improvements funded by the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund.

There have been several roadworks carried out in the city in recent months.

Works to improve Cleveland Road and Grapes Hill have been ongoing since August and are expected to be completed by the end of November. 

Other road closures can also be expected this week on King Street between Rouen Road and Abbey Lane. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Transport campaigner John Peacock is angry that the council have not introduced a pelican crossing o

Norfolk County Council

Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street today. Picture: Google Maps

Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
New signs on The Forge pub in Philadelphia Lane have now been removed after being installed "by mistake"

Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon