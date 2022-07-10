Community rally together to ensure Ukraine not forgotten

Tracey Cooper inside her Dussindale garage with the piles of donations - Credit: Tracey Cooper

A Dussindale woman is calling for the community to not forget the continued plight of Ukrainians as the war with Russia rages on.

Tracey Cooper, 56, has seen her garage rammed with donations for a jumble sale taking place next weekend to raise funds and to show solidarity with the war-torn eastern European nation.

It comes on the back of £2,140 being raised from a similar appeal and sale in April.

Mrs Cooper is all too aware of the ongoing anguish caused by Russian president Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February.

A youngster joining in with a protest in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside City Hall earlier this year - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Her neighbour's wife is Ukrainian and still has relatives who are worried for their lives in Ukraine.

Mrs Cooper said: "As more and more advances are made it is so terrifying for her.

"I do not think any of us can put ourselves in their position - to think people we love are facing such fears is awful."

The jumble sale organiser - who has recently been shortlisted for the BBC Radio Make a Difference Awards for her efforts - praised her Ukrainian friend for helping with the appeal.

It comes as Russian missile and rocket strikes have caused more widespread damage in towns and cities across eastern and southern Ukraine.

Tracey Cooper has been inundated with donations in support of Ukraine - Credit: Tracey Cooper

Mrs Cooper said: "Generally speaking we know people are feeling the pinch and are having to spend extra money across the board here.

"But we ask people to remember these people in Ukraine are facing things we can't even begin to imagine.

"While we are moaning about the cost of diesel or a packet of butter we are doing it in the comfort of homes with no fear of our lives being taken away completely."

Mrs Cooper has had to call a halt on anymore donations being sent to her due to the level of generosity already.

The jumble sale will be taking place at the Dussindale Centre next to Sainsbury's in Pound Lane from 11am to 2.30pm on Sunday, July 17.

The first jumble sale for Ukraine in Dussindale raised more than £2,000 in April - Credit: Ian Mackie

County councillor Ian Mackie said: “As this terrible war continues in Ukraine it is vital we continue to support the efforts to raise funds for essential needs both there and for those Ukrainians now living here.

"The first jumble sale was a huge success, raising well over £2,000 thanks to all the generous donations and volunteer support, especially Tracey Cooper who has organised both jumble sales."

For more information on the jumble sale, call Tracey Cooper on 07519 534632.