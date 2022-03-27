Donation drop off closes after homeowner overrun with items

Tracey Cooper inside her Dussindale garage with the piles of donations - Credit: Tracey Cooper

A homeowner has been so inundated with items generously donated by city folk that she has had to temporarily suspend the service as she's been left with no room to move.

Tracey Cooper, who lives in Dussindale, asked the community to drop off items for a jumble sale to show solidarity with the war-torn eastern European nation.

But after receiving bags after bags in donations on Thursday, Mrs Cooper has had to stop the appeal.

Tracey Cooper has been inundated with donations in support of Ukraine - Credit: Tracey Cooper

"What has really surprised me is the volume of it all," Mrs Cooper said as she stepped between piles of gifts.

"My house is full of bags and the generosity has caught me unawares. I am very grateful of course.

"It just shows how the events in Ukraine have touched people. Everyone who has donated has said the same thing.

"It is heartbreaking to witness what is happening and to see children looking traumatised and shell-shocked every day."

Mrs Cooper lives near a Ukrainian woman in Dussindale which she said has brought the Russian invasion close to home.

She will now not be accepting any more donations for the jumble sale taking place at the Dussindale Centre next to Sainsbury's in Pound Lane from 11.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday, April 3.

Mrs Cooper said many of the items donated are brand new with the tags still in.

The organiser will be accepting a suitable offer for the remaining items from an experienced car boot person at the end of the jumble sale around 2pm.

County councillor Ian Mackie (Cons), who represents Dussindale and Thorpe St Andrew, said: "The plight of Ukraine and its people has touched all our hearts and the community has responded in equal measure.

County councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Contributed

"The collections at the parish church, the sale of ribbons and the donations to this jumble sale have all been amazing.

"Helping arrivals locally has been one of the most moving experiences of my near 20 years as a county councillor.

"Tracey and her team have been fantastic and I am so proud of this community and the generous amount of donations from new shoes to teddy bears."

For further information on the sale, call Tracey Cooper on 07519 534632.