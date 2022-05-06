City fans question what stadium protest will achieve after relegation

A group of Norwich City fans gathered outside Carrow Road to confront Stuart Webber after the Canaries 3-0 defeat to Newcastle. - Credit: @NorwichPure

Fans of the Canaries believe a protest at Carrow Road this weekend would be a bad idea and would create more trouble than its worth.

Norwich City host West Ham United on Sunday in the first game since their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Unsavoury scenes involving a minority of fans followed the last home fixture against Newcastle United in which a pocket of fans had a verbal run in with the club's sporting director Stuart Webber.

But supporters have called for no repeat of such actions this weekend.

Martin Schmierer, 35, who has been a Norwich fan since 1994, said: "Everyone has the right to protest. It has obviously been a very disappointing season and the performances on the pitch have not been acceptable.

"I can see why fans are frustrated given the amount of money paid following the club but I certainly will not be protesting.

"I have a massive amount of respect for Delia. She helped save the club.

"I remember the days when fans were calling for Robert Chase to leave and the club is now in a far better state - even with relegation confirmed."

Mr Schmierer added the club's model is preferable to those "bankrolled with dubious money with links to nefarious countries".

Ian Mitton, 53, who follows Norwich home and away with his partner Alison Holmes, said: "I don’t think a protest is a good idea, purely because I’m not sure what it would achieve, aside from dividing the fans even more.

"However, everyone has an opinion and a preferred way of expressing it so each to their own."

Norwich currently sit bottom of the Premier League with 21 points having picked up five wins from 34 games this season.

Di Cunningham, founder of Norwich City supporters group Proud Canaries, said: "I do think folks should be careful what they wish for.

"If they can’t see with the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, the recent toxic takeover of Newcastle and the current Abramovich saga [at Chelsea], how lucky we are to have avoided the game’s rapacious cartels, then the problem’s with them - not Delia and Michael."