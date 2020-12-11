News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Teenager arrested after death of elderly woman in house fire

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:40 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 8:44 AM December 12, 2020
Emergency services at the scene on Unthank Road

Emergency services at the scene on Unthank Road - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A teenager has been arrested after the death of an elderly woman in a house fire in Norwich.

Police were called at 7am to help Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at an address in Unthank Road.

An elderly woman was found inside the property and police confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing and the woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: "While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, officers have arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the incident. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and will be questioned in due course.

"Following initial enquiries officers do believe that the man arrested and the victim are known to one another."

A cordon remains in place around the property while enquiries continue. Unthank Road was temporarily closed, but has since been reopened.

