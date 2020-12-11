News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Elderly woman dies in Golden Triangle house fire

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:25 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:07 AM December 11, 2020
A police car blocks Unthank Road while a house fire is investigated

A police car blocks Unthank Road while a house fire is investigated - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Norwich, police have confirmed.

At around 6.40am on Friday morning, emergency services were alerted to a blaze in a home on Unthank Road, between the junctions of Leopold Road and Colman Road.

Police and firefighters attending a house fire in Unthank Road

Police and firefighters attending a house fire in Unthank Road - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Four crews of firefighters attended the blaze, with police and an ambulance also called to the scene at shortly after 7am.

An elderly woman was found inside the property and police have confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers and firefighters are investigating the circumstances surrounding it, with a cordon remaining in place between the two junctions.

A police cordon in place at a house fire in Norwich

A police cordon in place at a house fire in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said he had seen the blue lights when emergency services arrived, but was not aware of what had happened.

The cordon remained in place throughout the morning, with police officers redirecting parents and schoolchildren on their way to nearby schools.

