Shoppers brave high street despite frontage flying off

The frontage of Poundland in St Stephens Street Norwich has been torn off by Storm Eunice - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Despite a chunk of a shop front falling during gale force winds in Norwich, shoppers were determined to hit the high street anyway.

Winds have been wreaking havoc across the city with the frontage of Poundland in St Stephens Street ripped clean off.

Eyewitnesses said the chunk missed pedestrians on the street below by a fraction.

Workmen on St Stephens Street's redevelopment clear away falling debris from Poundland - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The first section of frontage fell into the St Stephens' redevelopment works.

The second section then came loose, but hit fencing panels on its fall thus protecting shoppers below.

George Gibbs outside Poundland in St Stephens Street, where parts of the store's frontage were ripped clean off - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

George Gibbs had popped to St Stephens Street on his lunch break to pick up some food.

He said: "The last few days the wind has certainly been blowing me the whole way home. Today's the worst as it's started raining.

"I think I'll stay inside for a while now."

And while most ran for shelter, Sophy Large decided to do the opposite.

She explained: "I'm out and about because of the weather.

Instead of cowering for shelter, Sophy Large of Norwich headed into the city centre to be in and among Storm Eunice - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"I was inside and could hear the wind howling, it's really exciting. But maybe now it's more dangerous than I realised now.

"I love it when it's blowing a gale or breezy.

"I live in the city so I don't have to travel too far if it gets out of hand but I'm worried for people who have to go out and travel.

"Commuting can't be fun, but I think this is nice to blow away the cobwebs.

Meanwhile David Rope, who was also in the city centre as the storm drew closer, added: "I just wanted to get out for some fresh air so I'll take the weather as it comes.

"I'm not concerned for my safety, there are a lot more concerning things happening.

Shopper David Rope was not phased by the incoming storm - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"The idea of cladding or shop fronts coming off doesn't worry me."

Elsewhere in the city, many business owners have decided to shut up shop waiting for the storm to pass, with only a handful of traders selling their merchandise on Norwich Market.