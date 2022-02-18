Norwich Market stalls shut up shop in face of Storm Eunice

The majority of Norwich Market's outward-facing traders have shut up shop as Storm Eunice hits the city - Credit: Maya Derrick

The majority of outward-facing market traders battened down the hatches on Friday as Storm Eunice swept into the city.

Although the majority whipped their shutters down a handful of brave businesses stood strong and weathered the worst of the storm.

Usually bustling with busy traders, the periphery of the market was solemnly shut, with the majority of shutters rolled down until the worst of the storm is over.

Powered by a can-do attitude, Luke Stott and Joseph Marks at Sir Toby's Beers to the north of the market are standing firm as one of a handful of the outer market stalls trading during the storm.

Luke Stott and Joseph Marks of Sir Toby's Beers in Norwich Market - Credit: Maya Derrick

On the shop's social media, they said: "Here until the doors fall off."

Joseph explained: "We questioned our hours but not whether we should be opening.

"We were meant to be here until late for the Love Light Norwich but that's been knocked today. We're going to plough on.

"Today was never going to be a record-breaker out there but I don't think city folk are particularly put off by a bit of wind."

Luke added: "We've had quite a few people come in to grab some drink-in beers. People are readying to stay indoors."

"We plan to be here for the whole weekend."

Watch Repair Workshop's Chris Pierce has been trading for more than 20 years.

Chris Pierce said that footfall to Norwich Market during Storm Eunice had been ideal - Credit: Maya Derrick

He said: "The winds aren't going to stop me. I'm catching up with the things I can't do when I'm busy."

He added that in some ways the lack of footfall to Norwich Market is a welcome relief: "This is, in a sense, an ideal day. A nice steady flow of work, so the storm hasn't put us off.

"I was a bit worried that some of the trees may end up coming over and smashing my car but apart from that, not a worry in the world."

David Neech of City Fish said that the lack of other business trading during the storm had not put him off opening: "The wind is not going to stop us. We're here, and we've got stock to sell.

Stuart Page, William Shearing, David Neech, Steve Broadley and Michael Smith of City Fish in Norwich Market - Credit: Maya Derrick

"We're just carrying on, business as usual. It's a little quieter, but not drastically."