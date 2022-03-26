Firefighters tackle second blaze at Norwich home in less than a month

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have attended a second fire at a home in Eaton, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A second fire has broken out at a house in Norwich less than a month after an earlier blaze left a 70-year-old and his daughter escaping the property.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue are on scene in Osborne Road, a cul-de-sac off Bluebell Road in Eaton, after receiving reports of a fire just after 9.40pm on Saturday.

Four appliances, including an aerial ladder platform, were sent to tackle the blaze.

The same home caught fire less than a month ago in February, forcing a 70-year-old man and his daughter to evacuate.

The cause of the fire and if anyone had to be evacuated is currently unknown.

Fire crews were called to the same house in the early hours of Sunday, February 27 after it caught on fire.

A man in his 70s, his daughter and their dog were able to get from the building safely and are unharmed. Those living directly next door were also evacuated safely.