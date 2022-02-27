'It was horrendous' - Community in shock after house engulfed in flames

A roof has been badly damaged after a house fire in Osborne Road. Pictured inset is neighbour Anthony Muncer - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after an elderly man and his daughter escaped from a burning building on the edge of Norwich.

People living in Osborne Road, a cul-de-sac off Bluebell Road in Eaton, were woken up by the smell of smoke in the early hours of Sunday.

A man in his 70s, his daughter and their dog were able to get from the building safely and are unharmed. Those living directly next door were also evacuated safely.

Police on scene on Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in the early hours at a property in Osborne Road - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Hashem Kherfan, 20, a student who lives opposite, was returning home from a night out with three other friends to be met with the sights of fire crews.

He said: "Three firefighter trucks were blocking the road. The fire relit around 3am and the crews were not able to leave until the whole roof was hosed again.

"I asked a firefighter and he said everyone was okay and taken to hospital for checks."

Hashem Kherfan, a student who lives in Osborne Road in Eaton - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Police forensic services and fire officers remained on scene on Sunday as an investigation continued into the cause of the fire.

Group manager Stefan Rider, from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire started on the first floor of the property before spreading to the roof.

Stefan Rider, group manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Rider added: "Some very swift action from the fire crews stopped it spreading to the neighbours. There were no alarms fitted so they got lucky as they happened to be up and about at the time.

"If they were asleep it could have been much more serious."

The fire service will return to the scene on Monday to carry out further investigations.

Forensic services on scene after a fire broke out in Osborne Road in Eaton - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Crews from Earlham, Sprowston, Wroxham and Hethersett attended after an initial call at 1.15am.

A 22-year-old woman, who lives directly opposite and did not wish to be named, said she could smell smoke in her living room around 1.30am.

"I looked out the blinds and the house was engulfed in flames," she said.

Damage to the roof of a property in Osborne Road after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"It was horrendous. Pretty much everyone went out onto the close. Thankfully they were both OK and the dog was rescued. It was like being in EastEnders."

Anthony Muncer, 85, who lives two doors down, said he slept through the fire but noticed the damage and emergency services when walking his dog around 9am on Sunday.