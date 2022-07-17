Runners take it easy on Run Norwich 10k route after weather cancelled event
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
Runners took to the streets early to tackle the called off Run Norwich 10k course safely this weekend.
Organisers postponed the event which was due to start at 9.30am on Sunday because of the Met Office's amber weather warning for high temperatures in the East of England.
It will take place on October 23.
Participants who took on the city centre route on Sunday understood the reasons behind Norwich City Community Sports Foundation changing the date and many started around 8am to avoid the scorching temperatures.
Tony Beales, 56, from Attleborough, who has been a member of Wymondham Athletic Club (WAC) for nine years, ran the course with his wife Dee, 58, another WAC member, from 8.30am in 51 minutes and 48 seconds.
He said: "I 100pc understand the decision to postpone. It does attract a lot of first time runners but even professionals and seasoned runners are prone to meltdowns.
"I took it at a plod."
The director of Millbank Estate Agents in Attleborough said the crowds definitely helped with the Run Norwich 10k course and was looking forward to taking on the official autumn race.
Most Read
- 1 Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested
- 2 When will new city centre hotel open?
- 3 Thickthorn could shut for nine days - to stop years of disruption
- 4 Friends hope to create 'welcoming' space in NR3 with launch of new café
- 5 10-bed period home with its own ballroom for sale near Norwich for £1.5m
- 6 Multiple cars damaged in criminal rampage near Tesco store
- 7 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
- 8 5 restaurants and takeaways in Norwich which have received awards in 2022
- 9 Camper van lovingly 'restored from a wreck' stolen from garage
- 10 Why is this NR2 chippy ranked as one of the best places to eat in Norwich?
He added that there were several individual runners and groups doing the race route and all were being sensible.
Mrs Beales, who completed the run in 56.17, said: "It was gutting when the race was postponed but we understand. It was hot today and a lot the places on the route don't have much shade."
Other runners who started and finished early were Alex Cook, James Chaplin and Josh Cadwellader, all 36, from Norwich, who completed the course safely with two other friends in around 55 minutes.
Mr Cook, an accountant from Unthank Road, said they took it easy adding: "We were always going to run it together. It was a nice run."
Mr Chaplin said he wanted to complete it because he did not want to waste his training.
Run Norwich started in 2015 and it attracted more than 6,000 runners when it last took place in 2019.
After the event was postponed, Dan Wynne, head of marketing and communication for Norwich City Community Sports Foundation actively discouraged those looking to do the unofficial 10k.