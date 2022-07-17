Runners take it easy on Run Norwich 10k route after weather cancelled event

Neil Bunnage and Luke Guy begin their 10km run around the city from the Theatre Street start line of the postponed Run Norwich 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Runners took to the streets early to tackle the called off Run Norwich 10k course safely this weekend.

Steven Tuttle starts his 10km run around the city at 9.30am, the original start time for the postponed Run Norwich 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Organisers postponed the event which was due to start at 9.30am on Sunday because of the Met Office's amber weather warning for high temperatures in the East of England.

A runner at the bottom of Tombland on part of the Run Norwich 10k route on July 17, 2022 - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

It will take place on October 23.

A man running part of the Run Norwich 10k course in Castle Meadow on July 17, 2022 - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Participants who took on the city centre route on Sunday understood the reasons behind Norwich City Community Sports Foundation changing the date and many started around 8am to avoid the scorching temperatures.

Husband and wife Tony and Dee Beales, from Attleborough, on completing the unofficial Run Norwich 10k on July 17, 2022, after the event was postponed because of hot weather - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Tony Beales, 56, from Attleborough, who has been a member of Wymondham Athletic Club (WAC) for nine years, ran the course with his wife Dee, 58, another WAC member, from 8.30am in 51 minutes and 48 seconds.

He said: "I 100pc understand the decision to postpone. It does attract a lot of first time runners but even professionals and seasoned runners are prone to meltdowns.

"I took it at a plod."

The director of Millbank Estate Agents in Attleborough said the crowds definitely helped with the Run Norwich 10k course and was looking forward to taking on the official autumn race.

He added that there were several individual runners and groups doing the race route and all were being sensible.

Mrs Beales, who completed the run in 56.17, said: "It was gutting when the race was postponed but we understand. It was hot today and a lot the places on the route don't have much shade."

James Chaplin, Thomas Abbs, Alex Cook, Josh Cadwallader and Maurice Williams after running 10km around the city on the morning of the postponed Run Norwich 2022 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Other runners who started and finished early were Alex Cook, James Chaplin and Josh Cadwellader, all 36, from Norwich, who completed the course safely with two other friends in around 55 minutes.

Mr Cook, an accountant from Unthank Road, said they took it easy adding: "We were always going to run it together. It was a nice run."

Mr Chaplin said he wanted to complete it because he did not want to waste his training.

Members of Norwich Endorphin Run Crew who completed the unofficial Run Norwich 10k course on July 17, 2022 - Credit: James Tubb

Run Norwich started in 2015 and it attracted more than 6,000 runners when it last took place in 2019.

After the event was postponed, Dan Wynne, head of marketing and communication for Norwich City Community Sports Foundation actively discouraged those looking to do the unofficial 10k.















