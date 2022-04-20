Thousands raised for Norwich girl, four, fighting rare childhood cancer

Four-year-old Kayla Buttle at Ride for Kayla, a 130-vehicle convoy from Longwater which ended at Salhouse Lodge to raise funds for pioneering cancer treatment stateside - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

More than 130 vehicles hit the city's roads in a fundraising convoy for a four-year-old city girl battling a rare childhood cancer.

Kayla Buttle was diagnosed with neuroblastoma last year, and has undergone extensive treatment to give her the best chance of survival.

The cavalcade of vehicles - consisting of both modern and classic bikes and cars - drove from Longwater Sainsbury's to Salhouse Lodge Easter Saturday, where they were met by pink-loving Kayla and mum Stacey.

Kayla, four, and her mum Stacey Buttle at Salhouse Lodge, where the family raised money for Kayla's cancer treatment on Easter Saturday - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Stacey dubbed the event "absolutely brilliant" and "phenomenal": "It was amazing. Very emotional and overwhelming.

"The amount of people who turned up, got involved - she's my fight but yet these people who barely even know us turned up to show their support for our little girl.

"It just shows what community spirit there is and that people do care and want to get involved.

"That, wholeheartedly, is unexplainable. There are no words.

"Kayla was on form that day. The kid did not stop from 9am until the afternoon. It's the most well she's been since her diagnosis so that was emotional."

Stacey added that although Kayla is still receiving immunotherapy treatment, she is bouncing back now she is off chemotherapy.

"She's just cracking," Stacey said. "She was creeping up behind strangers and making them jump."

Kayla's brothers Riley, nine, and Cory, seven, hopped on the back of bikes for the ride in aid of their little sister, organised with the help of Sam Huggins and Carlton McCabe along with dad Wayne.

The event raised more than £1,900.

Stacey added: "It was a massive success and there are already plans to do this again next year.

"It's important for Kayla to see all these people are rooting for her. It's nice for the general public to see that she is amazing. We are so grateful for each and every person that shows up.

Participants wore pink - Kayla's favourite colour - for the event - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"People want to learn more about neuroblastoma. It gets people talking. Knowledge is everything.

To donate to the fundraising campaign for Kayla - which is in aid of further treatment to either get her into remission or to try and keep the cancer away - visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/kayla.

Kayla with her brother Riley, nine, mum Stacey, dad Wayne and bother Cory, seven - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

What is neuroblastoma?

Kayla, pictured with dad Wayne Buttle, at Salhouse Lodge after the 130-vehicle ride in her honour - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Neuroblastoma is a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children and comes from specialised nerve cells left behind from a baby's development in the womb.

It affects around 100 children each year in the UK and is most common in children under the age of five.

The disease most commonly occurs in one of the adrenal glands, above the kidneys, or in the nerve tissue that runs alongside the spinal cord. It can spread to other organs.

The early symptoms can be vague and easily mistaken for those of other common childhood conditions.

Symptoms can include swelling and pain in the stomach, breathlessness and difficulty swallowing and a lump in the neck, as well as blueish lumps in the skin and bruising and weakness in the legs, which can sometimes be due to numbness in the lower body.







