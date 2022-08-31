Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Mystery hero who saved dog from drowning comes forward

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM August 31, 2022
Bentley was rescued from the River Wensum by city man Reece Taylor, pictured inset 

Bentley was rescued from the River Wensum by city man Reece Taylor, pictured inset - Credit: Contributed

A dog lover has explained how he rescued a distressed pooch from the River Wensum, leaving the scene needing stitches in his eyebrow. 

Reece Taylor was heading to Morrisons at around 6.30am on Thursday when he saw a distressed couple on the phone at the Foundry Bridge. 

Mr Taylor, 27, recalled: "I could hear the man saying: "Please help, my dog is going to drown".

"I looked into the river but I couldn't even see the dog because it was underwater.

Reece Taylor after stiches were put in his eyebrow 

Reece Taylor after stiches were put in his eyebrow - Credit: Contributed

"Growing up my mum was a bit of a Dr Dolittle so a number of different dogs, rabbits and cats would come stay with us.

"So I stripped down to my undies and left my bike."

The city centre man - who works as a Deliveroo rider and a part-time chef at The Whalebone - managed to help lift a two-year-old Italian cane corso Bentley on to the side of a boat moored at the Norwich Yacht Station. 

Bentley, a two-year-old cane corso, had to be rescued after falling in to the River Wensum in Norwich

Bentley, a two-year-old cane corso, had to be rescued after falling in to the River Wensum in Norwich - Credit: Jade Lanigan

Bentley - who weighs 60 kilos - belongs to Cambridgeshire couple Jade Lanigan and Jacob Williams who were on a boating holiday in the city with their 11-year-old son Jamie.

Mr Taylor said: "We managed to get a rope around his neck and after a couple of attempts managed to hoick him into the boat with Jade above water.

"I had been bitten because Bentley was in so much distress. I didn't realise the full extent until I got out of the water and looked at my face."

Reece Taylor who lives in Norwich 

Reece Taylor who lives in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

Mr Taylor went straight to the walk-in centre and was told to head to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where a surgeon put stiches in his right eyebrow. 

He said: "If I had cycled past and saw the dog drown in the river I would never have been able to live with myself knowing I could have helped. I don't regret it.

"I was confident in my ability to swim and I do not blame Bentley for the stitches. He was distressed and flailing around in the water.

"He would have been a big softy with me on land."

Bentley enjoying his trip along the Broads

Bentley enjoying his trip along the Broads - Credit: Jade Lanigan

Mr Taylor has stayed in touch with the couple and plans to visit Bentley in Cambridge in the future. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon