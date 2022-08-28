'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river
- Credit: Jade Lanigan
A stranger leapt to the rescue of a beloved family pet after it fell into the river and was struggling to swim.
Jade Lanigan, 34, was on a boating holiday on the Norfolk Broads with her partner Jacob Williams, 11-year-old son Jamie and their two dogs when the incident happened on Thursday (August 25).
Two-year-old pup Bentley, an Italian cane corso, managed to sneak on to the side of the boat while it was moored up at the Norwich Yacht Station on the River Wensum.
The 60-kilo hound fell in and was soon struggling to stay afloat.
Ms Lanigan said: "I woke up after hearing his paws scraping against the boat and a big splash.
"Jacob jumped in to help but Bentley was pulling him underwater as he was scrambling and kicking in panic.
"The banks were about 5ft high from water level so there was no way Bentley could have got out himself.
Most Read
- 1 MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen
- 2 Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich
- 3 'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box
- 4 Work begins to cut back 'deadly' trees with three-inch long thorns
- 5 Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works
- 6 5 independents offering bottomless brunch in Norwich city centre
- 7 Norfolk woman scales Mount Snowdon after losing more than seven stone
- 8 New luxury lifestyle store opens doors in Chantry Place
- 9 Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city
- 10 Japanese lifestyle store to open in NR3 this weekend
"A young man called Reece came along and saw we were in distress.
"He very calmly stripped down to his boxers, took a deep breath and dived head-first into the river and swam straight to Bentley."
With the 20-year-old's help they managed to rescue their beloved pup by using a rope to pull him safely back on board.
"If Reece hadn't have helped it could have turned out a lot worse. I may have drowned trying to save my dog," said Mr Williams, 28.
"Afterwards I offered him a towel and to pay for a taxi but he wouldn't accept anything. Reece was a hero, we are so grateful to him."
The family from Cambridgeshire had been exploring Norfolk's waterways, travelling to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles before heading to Norwich for one of their last stops.
"We think Bentley must have used his nose to open a window that was left open just a crack and then went out after a duck or something.
"We have a lifejacket for him but he didn't have it on because he had been sleeping inside," added Ms Lanigan.
"After what had happened we were in such a shock we decided to end the trip early.
"This was our first boat trip but it will probably the last - at least for a while."