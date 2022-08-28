'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river

Bentley, a two-year-old cane corso, had to be rescued after falling in to the River Wensum in Norwich - Credit: Jade Lanigan

A stranger leapt to the rescue of a beloved family pet after it fell into the river and was struggling to swim.

Jade Lanigan, 34, was on a boating holiday on the Norfolk Broads with her partner Jacob Williams, 11-year-old son Jamie and their two dogs when the incident happened on Thursday (August 25).

Two-year-old pup Bentley, an Italian cane corso, managed to sneak on to the side of the boat while it was moored up at the Norwich Yacht Station on the River Wensum.

Bentley enjoying an evening spent at Norwich Yacht Station - Credit: Jade Lanigan

The 60-kilo hound fell in and was soon struggling to stay afloat.

Ms Lanigan said: "I woke up after hearing his paws scraping against the boat and a big splash.

Bentley enjoying his trip along the Broads - Credit: Jade Lanigan

"Jacob jumped in to help but Bentley was pulling him underwater as he was scrambling and kicking in panic.

"The banks were about 5ft high from water level so there was no way Bentley could have got out himself.

"A young man called Reece came along and saw we were in distress.

"He very calmly stripped down to his boxers, took a deep breath and dived head-first into the river and swam straight to Bentley."

The family were on their first boat trip together on the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Jade Lanigan

With the 20-year-old's help they managed to rescue their beloved pup by using a rope to pull him safely back on board.

"If Reece hadn't have helped it could have turned out a lot worse. I may have drowned trying to save my dog," said Mr Williams, 28.

"Afterwards I offered him a towel and to pay for a taxi but he wouldn't accept anything. Reece was a hero, we are so grateful to him."

Jade Lanigan (R), with her son Jamie and partner Jacob Williams - Credit: Jade Lanigan

The family from Cambridgeshire had been exploring Norfolk's waterways, travelling to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles before heading to Norwich for one of their last stops.

"We think Bentley must have used his nose to open a window that was left open just a crack and then went out after a duck or something.

"We have a lifejacket for him but he didn't have it on because he had been sleeping inside," added Ms Lanigan.

"After what had happened we were in such a shock we decided to end the trip early.

"This was our first boat trip but it will probably the last - at least for a while."







