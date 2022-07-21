'Overwhelming' generosity of villagers shines through after fire

Destruction at Lisa Gooderham's (left) home in West View, Poringland. Parish council clerk Charlotte Hummel (right) has organised a central fundraiser for those affected by Tuesday's fire - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Lisa Gooderham

Donations are being encouraged to help those affected by fires rebuild their lives.

In the wake of Poringland's blaze on Tuesday, the parish council has launched a central fundraiser to harvest the generosity of the community.

Since July 20, the initiative - which hopes to raise £10,000 - has amassed £340 in donations.

Clerk Charlotte Hummel explained that the council has been inundated with calls from businesses and villagers eager to help.

"The generosity of the community and local businesses has been overwhelming," she said.

Lisa Gooderham and Charlotte Hummel of Poringland Parish Council at the community centre, where many were evacuated to - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The parish council felt that it would be appropriate to set up a JustGiving page so people who wanted to donate could do so with reassurance that the funds will get to those that need it.

"We now have contact details of the people that have sadly lost their homes so we can liaise directly with them about what their short and long-term needs are."