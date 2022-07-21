Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

'Overwhelming' generosity of villagers shines through after fire

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:02 PM July 21, 2022
Destruction at Lisa Gooderham's (left) home in West View, Poringland

Destruction at Lisa Gooderham's (left) home in West View, Poringland. Parish council clerk Charlotte Hummel (right) has organised a central fundraiser for those affected by Tuesday's fire - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Lisa Gooderham

Donations are being encouraged to help those affected by fires rebuild their lives.

In the wake of Poringland's blaze on Tuesday, the parish council has launched a central fundraiser to harvest the generosity of the community.

Since July 20, the initiative - which hopes to raise £10,000 - has amassed £340 in donations. 

Clerk Charlotte Hummel explained that the council has been inundated with calls from businesses and villagers eager to help.

"The generosity of the community and local businesses has been overwhelming," she said.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Lisa Gooderham and Charlotte Hummel of Poringland Parish Council at the community centre, where many were evacuated to - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The parish council felt that it would be appropriate to set up a JustGiving page so people who wanted to donate could do so with reassurance that the funds will get to those that need it.

"We now have contact details of the people that have sadly lost their homes so we can liaise directly with them about what their short and long-term needs are."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Businesses across Norwich have decided to close as the city reaches record-breaking temperatures

Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Howard Nelson, who had his VW Camper Van stolen last week, is relieved to have it back after it was found in Lowestoft.

Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon