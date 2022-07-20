Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'I just started screaming': Devastating aftermath of village blaze

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:13 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 3:18 PM July 20, 2022
Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Dave Lazell of West View, Poringland, whose garden was devastated by a fire caused by the heatwave - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A brutal blaze has left a village on the outskirts of Norwich a patchwork of charred homes and barren earth.

As temperatures start to cool across the county, the start reminders of the heatwave - and it's consequences - remain.

Norfolk fire service raced to Poringland at 2.15pm on July 19 to reports of a fire near Shotesham Road and Leafy Oak Lane.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

One of the homes in West View, Poringland gutted by a fire on Tuesday, July 19 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The blaze gutted two homes and an annex and caused serious damage to droves of gardens.

More than two thirds of Lisa Gooderham's garden in West View has been destroyed.

The 50-year-old - who has four cats and eight dogs - works as a caretaker at Poringland Community Centre where many people evacuated to.

"At least I've still got a house. My neighbours haven't," she said.

Lisa Gooderham lost more than two thirds of her garden to the Poringland fire

Lisa Gooderham lost more than two thirds of her garden to the Poringland fire - Credit: Maya Derrick

"I was watching EastEnders with the blinds shut because I'd been sent home with heatstroke.

"My friend's daughter had seen news of the fire on Facebook and rang me.

A section of Lisa Gooderham's back garden after the fire in Poringland

A section of Lisa Gooderham's back garden after the fire in Poringland - Credit: Lisa Gooderham

"Within minutes the fire was so close that I had to leave. 

"I had to leave my chickens. Two of my cats are still missing.

"I just started screaming.

A field fire destroys homes in Poringland during the heatwave.

A field fire destroys homes in Poringland during the heatwave. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The smoke was just so thick."

Landscaper James Thornton lives a few doors down.

The remains of a bike which was wrecked in the Poringland blaze

The remains of a bike which was wrecked in the Poringland blaze - Credit: Lisa Gooderham

The father-of-three said: "There are a lot of weird emotions here today. We live among such great people."

He, along with next-door neighbour Dave Lazell, worked tirelessly to protect West View.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Dave Lazell and James Thornton in their gardens in West View, Poringland after the fire - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Dave came home to smoke billowing over Poringland and leapt into action.

His shoes caught fire as he kept his garden blaze at bay.

He added: "Everyone told us we had to abandon our homes but I wasn't going to leave.

What remains of Dave Lazell's greenhouse at his home in Poringland

What remains of Dave Lazell's greenhouse at his home in Poringland - Credit: Maya Derrick

"I knew I had to do what I could to save my home."

Graham Gibson was running up and down his garden with buckets of water.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Graham Gibson of West View, Poringland after the large heatwave fire - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"We went into survival mode," he said.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The remainder of crop after a fire swept through West View in Poringland - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Smoke was billowing. It was overwhelming."

Charlotte Hummel is the clerk at Poringland Parish Council.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Lisa Gooderham and Charlotte Hummel of Poringland Parish Council at the community centre, where many were evacuated to - Credit: Brittany Woodman

She stayed in the hall overnight with colleague Lisa Gooderham, who couldn't return home.

She said: "People are distraught.

"We had a slow trickle of about 30 people in the vicinity coming to us for respite.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Lisa Gooderham with her dogs at Poringland Community Centre - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"As a community we're looking at how we can move forward."

