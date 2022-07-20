Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Drone photos show destruction after fire rips through Poringland

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:30 PM July 20, 2022
Fire in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Two houses, an annex and gardens were destroyed by the fire. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Aerial images have revealed the magnitude of devastation caused by a blaze which ripped through the Norfolk village of Poringland.

Two houses and an annex were "gutted" by a fire which spread from a field to nearby homes on Tuesday, July 19.

Norfolk fire service was called at 2.15pm to reports of a fire near Shotesham Road and Leafy Oak Lane.

Fire in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

An aerial shot of West View in Poringland, which was severely scorched by flames in a fire on July 19 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Terrified homeowners were told to evacuate, with villagers staying with family or retreating to the nearby Poringland Community Centre.

They spoke of their disbelief after the blaze swept toward them.

West View's Dave Lazell said he came home to smoke billowing over Poringland.

Fire rips through homes in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Dave Lazell of West View, Poringland, whose garden was devastated by a fire caused by the heatwave - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The floor layer's shoes caught fire as he tackled the fire with neighbours.

This morning his garden is a far cry from the lush oasis it once was, with only the frame of his former greenhouse remaining.

He said: "Everyone told us we had to abandon our homes, but I wasn't going to leave."

Fire in Poringland. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The aftermath of the Poringland fire from the sky - Credit: Brittany Woodman


