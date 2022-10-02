Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Emergency services called to incident at charity boxing event

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:29 PM October 2, 2022
WAW Diamond Road venue

Police outside the World of Association Wrestling venue on the Fifer's Lane industrial estate in Norwich, where a charity boxing event was being held - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have been called to an incident at a Norwich venue where a charity boxing event was being held.

Police and the ambulance service were seen outside the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre, in Diamond Road, on the Fifer's Lane industrial estate, on Sunday afternoon.

It's understood that a series of boxing matches were being held at the centre to raise money for a youngster with cancer, with the event starting at 1pm.

WAW Diamond Road venue

Police outside the World of Association Wrestling venue on the Fifer's Lane industrial estate in Norwich, where a charity boxing event was being held - Credit: Archant

No details about the incident have been released but a small crowd were seen outside the venue, with many looking distressed.

Norfolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

At 5.15pm there were four police cars and one ambulance still on the scene, with two paramedic teams outside while police officers carried out enquiries inside.

