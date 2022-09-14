How you can watch the Queen's funeral for free at Norwich Theatre Royal

Details have now been announced of Norwich Theatre Royal's screening of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The venue will be broadcasting the state funeral and live news coverage from 10.30am on Monday, September 19, with people able to arrive from 10am.

It will be free to enter, though you need to book a ticket either online, at the box office in person or over the phone.

The funeral takes place at 11am at Westminster Abbey and will be projected onto a 7 metre by 4.5 metre high screen on the Theatre Royal stage.

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: "We know many people will appreciate the opportunity to be together at this time of national mourning."

In partnership with Norwich City Council, for the time around the funeral Norwich Theatre will also host Norwich City Council’s Books of Condolence in a quiet area, which is open to people with or without a ticket.

The Monday night performance of Les Misérables has been rescheduled to Wednesday afternoon.

Website address: norwichtheatre.org



