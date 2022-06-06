Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Passengers relief after landing on time back in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:34 PM June 6, 2022
PLANE

Multiple TUI flights from Norwich have been affected by cancellations and delays in the last few weeks - Credit: Archant

Passengers have shared of their relief of being back on home soil after facing an up-hill struggle to go on holiday.

Ongoing travel disruption has meant holidaymakers had been stranded both in the UK and overseas.

With half term and the bank holiday weekend coming to a close yesterday, many made a mad dash back to the UK..

One Norwich woman, who was a passenger on the cancelled TUI flight from Norwich to Tenerife South on Sunday, May 22, said she was relieved to have made it home after losing a day of their two-week holiday.

She had worried that, following their cancelled outbound flight and subsequent journey out of Gatwick, her daughter would miss the start of term if their return journey was delayed or cancelled.

Thankfully, the family "sailed through check-in and passport control" before landing at Norwich Airport on Sunday, June 5 - just half an hour behind schedule.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There is a trucking industrial site in School Lane which has led to many complaints received by councillor Natasha Harpley

Calls to rip down industrial units and replace them with housing

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The flat and unit are opposite Norwich Cathedral's entrance

Three-bedroom period building up for sale opposite cathedral

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The Vegan Parkfest comes to Norwich this weekend. 

Food and Drink

Street food festival with free entry coming to Norwich park this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Thousands have spent the day at Costessey Fete and Fayre, which has welcomed guests for its 10th year 

Gallery

'Biggest ever' fete sees thousands join in the fun on first day

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon