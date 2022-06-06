Passengers relief after landing on time back in Norwich

Multiple TUI flights from Norwich have been affected by cancellations and delays in the last few weeks - Credit: Archant

Passengers have shared of their relief of being back on home soil after facing an up-hill struggle to go on holiday.

Ongoing travel disruption has meant holidaymakers had been stranded both in the UK and overseas.

With half term and the bank holiday weekend coming to a close yesterday, many made a mad dash back to the UK..

One Norwich woman, who was a passenger on the cancelled TUI flight from Norwich to Tenerife South on Sunday, May 22, said she was relieved to have made it home after losing a day of their two-week holiday.

She had worried that, following their cancelled outbound flight and subsequent journey out of Gatwick, her daughter would miss the start of term if their return journey was delayed or cancelled.

Thankfully, the family "sailed through check-in and passport control" before landing at Norwich Airport on Sunday, June 5 - just half an hour behind schedule.