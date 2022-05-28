TUI flight to Tenerife cancelled as it was on the tarmac

Travellers can claim compensation after a plane due to fly from Norwich to Tenerife was cancelled while it was on the tarmac.

The TUI flight on Sunday, May 22 was cancelled due to "operational issues."

A spokesman for TUI said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to our customers who were impacted by a flight delay due to operational issues.

“We contacted customers as soon as we were made aware of the change and they were offered overnight accommodation while we worked through a new flight plan.

“We were able to source an alternative aircraft departing from Gatwick Airport on Monday 23 May at 11am, and we arranged a transfer for customers from Norwich to Gatwick Airport.

"The customers are now in Tenerife on their holidays and are entitled to flight delay compensation.

“We thank customers for their patience and understanding at this time.”