Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

TUI flight to Tenerife cancelled as it was on the tarmac

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 12:05 PM May 28, 2022
A Thomson Boeing 787 at London Stansted

A Thomson Boeing 787 at London Stansted - Credit: Archant

Travellers can claim compensation after a plane due to fly from Norwich to Tenerife was cancelled while it was on the tarmac. 

 The TUI flight on Sunday, May 22 was cancelled due to "operational issues." 

A spokesman for TUI said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to our customers who were impacted by a flight delay due to operational issues. 

“We contacted customers as soon as we were made aware of the change and they were offered overnight accommodation while we worked through a new flight plan.  

“We were able to source an alternative aircraft departing from Gatwick Airport on Monday 23 May at 11am, and we arranged a transfer for customers from Norwich to Gatwick Airport.

"The customers are now in Tenerife on their holidays and are entitled to flight delay compensation.  

“We thank customers for their patience and understanding at this time.” 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ellen Goodright, 48 exchanged council homes to a flat in Mile Cross only to find it was riddled with pests and rubbish

House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Sweet Briar Road, as pictured on Monday, May 23

Sweet Briar Road 'still on track' to reopen by end of May

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Next store in Norwich's Hay Hill has been earmarked for redevelopment. Pictured inset is professor Joshua Bamfield

Exclusive

'Barcelona-style' redevelopment of Next store mooted

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV

Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon