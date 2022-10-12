Three rescue dogs currently looking for homes in Norwich
- Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs
As well as adorable rescue dog Bobby, there are a handful of other pooches at city-based charity Safe Rescue for Dogs who need a home.
Here are three dogs looking for a home now.
Kiki
Kiki is a medium-sized crossbreed of around eight years old.
Kiki was rescued from a puppy farm in Wales in 2018.
The dogs were feral in a field and had never been touched.
Kiki now mothers the dogs she is in foster with and would need to live with another dog.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home
- 2 Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours
- 3 New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb
- 4 Hundreds attend supermarket opening with £1,000 in vouchers given away
- 5 CSI called to Pottergate after bones dug up
- 6 Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors
- 7 5 of the best bars in Norwich according to readers
- 8 Huge period home for sale near Norwich for £1.4m
- 9 Audi A3 abandoned on riverbank after crash at ford
- 10 Beryl DOUBLES costs of some rides prompting fury from users
Mickey
Mickey is a three-year-old Lurcher-type crossbreed.
Mickey is a "lanky legged, comical buffoon", the charity says.
They added: "He’s not the brightest bulb in the box but he is super loving and affectionate. What he lacks in brain cells he compensates for with heart."
Callie
A one-year-old beautiful Romanian shepherd-type cross.
Callie was massively under socialised in her puppyhood and interactions with people were very limited.
She’s a very sweet and gentle girl but she is still quite timid.
She loves the people she knows though it took her a little while and she asks for fuss now.
For more info visit: www.saferescuefordogs.co.uk