Three rescue dogs currently looking for homes in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Published: 9:00 AM October 12, 2022
Mickey is a three-year-old Lurcher-type crossbreed. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

As well as adorable rescue dog Bobby, there are a handful of other pooches at city-based charity Safe Rescue for Dogs who need a home. 

Here are three dogs looking for a home now. 

Kiki

Kiki is a medium-sized crossbreed of around eight years old. 

Kiki is a medium-sized crossbreed of around eight years old. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Kiki was rescued from a puppy farm in Wales in 2018.

The dogs were feral in a field and had never been touched.  

Kiki now mothers the dogs she is in foster with and would need to live with another dog.  

Mickey

Mickey is a three-year-old Lurcher-type crossbreed. 

Mickey is a "lanky legged, comical buffoon", the charity says. 

They added: "He’s not the brightest bulb in the box but he is super loving and affectionate. What he lacks in brain cells he compensates for with heart."

Callie

A one-year-old beautiful Romanian shepherd-type cross. 

Callie is a one-year-old Romanian shepherd-type cross. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Callie was massively under socialised in her puppyhood and interactions with people were very limited. 

She’s a very sweet and gentle girl but she is still quite timid.

She loves the people she knows though it took her a little while and she asks for fuss now. 

For more info visit: www.saferescuefordogs.co.uk 

