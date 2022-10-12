Three rescue dogs currently looking for homes in Norwich

As well as adorable rescue dog Bobby, there are a handful of other pooches at city-based charity Safe Rescue for Dogs who need a home.

Here are three dogs looking for a home now.

Kiki

Kiki is a medium-sized crossbreed of around eight years old.

- Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Kiki was rescued from a puppy farm in Wales in 2018.

The dogs were feral in a field and had never been touched.

Kiki now mothers the dogs she is in foster with and would need to live with another dog.

Mickey

Mickey is a three-year-old Lurcher-type crossbreed.

Mickey is a "lanky legged, comical buffoon", the charity says.

They added: "He’s not the brightest bulb in the box but he is super loving and affectionate. What he lacks in brain cells he compensates for with heart."

Callie

A one-year-old beautiful Romanian shepherd-type cross.

Callie is a one-year-old Romanian shepherd-type cross. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Callie was massively under socialised in her puppyhood and interactions with people were very limited.

She’s a very sweet and gentle girl but she is still quite timid.

She loves the people she knows though it took her a little while and she asks for fuss now.

For more info visit: www.saferescuefordogs.co.uk