Could you provide the perfect home for 'sweetheart' Bobby?

Bobby has been waiting at Norwich-based Safe Rescue for Dogs for two years - Credit: Kelly Hare

The search is on to find the ideal home for a four-year-old crossbreed currently being fostered in Norwich.

Although adorable Bobby has a heart of gold, he has been left with Norwich charity Safe Rescue for Dogs for two years.

The loving pooch has also been adopted but subsequently returned twice to the charity due to his "outbursts" while out on walks.

Bobby has been with Kelly on and off for two years - after being adopted and then returned twice - Credit: Kelly Hare

Rescue staff put Bobby’s attitude down to having “small dog syndrome”.

His current foster carer, Kelly Hare, 46, said: “Bobby is a sweetheart with his family at home but he does turn into a complete wally when walked.

Bobby is a sweet, loving and affectionate boy within the home - Credit: Kelly Hare

“It is mostly overexcitement when he sees anyone – it means he temporarily loses his sanity.”

The ideal owner for Bobby would be either someone who has their own land so walks aren't an issue or someone who is willing to put the time in to train him.

Bobby loves nothing more than snuggling up to his current foster Kelly Hare - Credit: Kelly Hare

Kelly said: “Failing that it would need to be someone who was willing to put up with his anti-social behaviour - his barking.”

And although walking is often thought of as a fun activity little Bobby can make it quite difficult.

He has attracted older adopters before who struggled with his noisy nature.

Bobby turns into a very noisy boy when out on walks - Credit: Kelly Hare

She said: “He simply isn’t suitable for older people due to his antics – he needs someone dog savvy who has dealt with a dog who has ‘little dog syndrome’ before.

“He can’t live with cats or other small furies.

“But we cannot have him returned for the same issue a third time – it is not fair on him.”

Bobby does love being out - so if he can be walked in a field or a woodland where he is unlikely to see other people he is far calmer - Credit: Kelly Hare

This means that the person who gives him will have to either work to combat his issues or be willing to live with them.

Kelly said: “He is an affectionate lap dog, always waggy-tailed. It’s such a shame he has to become the Tasmanian devil out and about.”

Bobby is looking for a forever home where his behaviour can either be worked on or accepted - Credit: Kelly Hare

Bobby is not aggressive when out on a walk and is simply very noisy.

He will bark "constantly" and often will only stop when walking the other way.

To enquire about Bobby please call Safe Rescue for Dogs on 07788 251197 or email saferescue@hotmail.co.uk