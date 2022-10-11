Could you provide the perfect home for 'sweetheart' Bobby?
- Credit: Kelly Hare
The search is on to find the ideal home for a four-year-old crossbreed currently being fostered in Norwich.
Although adorable Bobby has a heart of gold, he has been left with Norwich charity Safe Rescue for Dogs for two years.
The loving pooch has also been adopted but subsequently returned twice to the charity due to his "outbursts" while out on walks.
Rescue staff put Bobby’s attitude down to having “small dog syndrome”.
His current foster carer, Kelly Hare, 46, said: “Bobby is a sweetheart with his family at home but he does turn into a complete wally when walked.
“It is mostly overexcitement when he sees anyone – it means he temporarily loses his sanity.”
The ideal owner for Bobby would be either someone who has their own land so walks aren't an issue or someone who is willing to put the time in to train him.
Most Read
- 1 Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off
- 2 Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors
- 3 Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
- 4 Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market
- 5 Homeowners take action due to overgrown patch of land
- 6 Busy road outside shop slowly sinking into the ground
- 7 New owners of city centre pub reveal 'dream come true'
- 8 Council apologises for eight months of delays in fixing woman's front door
- 9 City facing a ‘ratpocolypse’ with vermin unafraid of public
- 10 Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home
Kelly said: “Failing that it would need to be someone who was willing to put up with his anti-social behaviour - his barking.”
And although walking is often thought of as a fun activity little Bobby can make it quite difficult.
He has attracted older adopters before who struggled with his noisy nature.
She said: “He simply isn’t suitable for older people due to his antics – he needs someone dog savvy who has dealt with a dog who has ‘little dog syndrome’ before.
“He can’t live with cats or other small furies.
“But we cannot have him returned for the same issue a third time – it is not fair on him.”
This means that the person who gives him will have to either work to combat his issues or be willing to live with them.
Kelly said: “He is an affectionate lap dog, always waggy-tailed. It’s such a shame he has to become the Tasmanian devil out and about.”
Bobby is not aggressive when out on a walk and is simply very noisy.
He will bark "constantly" and often will only stop when walking the other way.
To enquire about Bobby please call Safe Rescue for Dogs on 07788 251197 or email saferescue@hotmail.co.uk