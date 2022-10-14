Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

City theatre company forced to flee Ukraine after missile strike

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 5:30 PM October 14, 2022
A city award-winning producer's production company had to flee Ukraine after a missile strike

An award-winning producer from Norwich had to flee Ukraine after a missile strike - Credit: Cylla von Tiedemann

A theatre producer from Norwich has been forced to flee a Ukrainian festival after missile strikes struck the area.

On Monday, October 10, Russia resumed missile attacks on Lviv - where the 32nd annual Golden Lion International Theatrical Festival was taking place.

Award-winning producer, Richard Jordan, had his company showing Kafka & Son - a co-production alongside Canadian-based Theaturtle and Threshold Theatre Company.

The festival, which was meant to run from October 7 to October 11, was forced to cancel its remaining shows and the Golden Lion Theatre was returned to its use as a bomb shelter.

Alon Nashman said: "Kafka and Son resonates as a profound critique of tyranny, in all its forms"

Alon Nashman said: "Kafka and Son resonates as a profound critique of tyranny, in all its forms" - Credit: Cylla von Tiedemann

The Richard Jordan Production company have now all left Ukraine safely.

All Ukrainian staff and artists based in Lviv involved with the theatre and festival are "reported safe and well".

Richard Jordan said: “We had been fully briefed over the risks but also with robust safety plans and measures in place.

"We collaborated with our theatre colleagues in Ukraine with a determination that if we could find a way to bring art and aid to them and their community then we would try to do so.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'
  2. 2 Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022
  3. 3 Workers abused and attacked with a cone by 'law-breaking' drivers
  1. 4 Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden
  2. 5 Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park
  3. 6 Four arrested and three charged in series of Norwich drug raids
  4. 7 Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash
  5. 8 Seven people arrested in Norfolk county lines drugs crackdown
  6. 9 Café to stop food service after 16 years to focus on restored furniture
  7. 10 'Left in limbo': What now as Anglia Square proposal stutters?

"The experience is one that none of us will ever forget, that was both humbling and inspiring.

"We watched the courage of our Ukrainian colleagues as they continued to bring theatre to their community providing familiarity and therapy at this time.

"Back home the most important thing that all of us involved in this presentation can now do is to share our experiences and raise continued awareness.

Richard Jordan, who was born in Norwich, founder of Richard Jordan Productions

Richard Jordan, who was born in Norwich, founder of Richard Jordan Productions - Credit: Anthony Kelly

"As part of the global arts community we all stand in solidarity with out brave Ukrainian colleagues."

Playwright and founder of Theaturtle, Alon Nashman, who plays Franz Kafka in the show, added: "We endured one tense air raid siren, during which we spent an hour in the hotel bomb shelter.

"It wasn't easy to cross the border, to arrive after curfew to empty streets and darkened buildings.

"We felt from the moment we arrived how significant it was for the people and the artists there to know that we were willing to come, even in the most challenging of circumstances."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The incident in William Mear Gardens last night

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Queues outside the Food Warehouse in the Longwater Retail Park this morning

Video

Hundreds attend supermarket opening with £1,000 in vouchers given away

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close 

Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Bake Away is opening a new shop in Hellesdon

New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon