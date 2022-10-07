City producer's perilous journey to Ukraine to keep up 32-year tradition
- Credit: Anthony Kelly / Cylla von Tiedemann
An award-winning theatre producer has undertaken a treacherous journey to help a country under siege continue a 32-year tradition.
The Golden Lion International Theatre's festival held in Lviv is the largest in the country and has vowed to carry on despite Russia's invasion.
Among the programme is Kafka and Son, produced by Norwich-born Richard Jordan and Alon Nashman, who is of Ukrainian decent.
It will be shown on October 7 and Richard, who grew up watching performances of Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Arts Centre, was determined to show his support.
It will make the company the first international group to play the festival since the war began.
The Emmy-award winning producer said: "There has been a tremendous amount of planning and fluidity required in organising this engagement and I am in awe of Alon Nashman and our Ukrainian Canadian colleagues who have collaborated to make this happen."
Richard Jordan Productions was founded in 1998 and since then he has produced more than 250 UK-based productions and 28 abroad.
Richard, who has 60 theatre awards to his name, added: "It is also with thanks to the Pleasance Theatre in Edinburgh who helped us through August and enabled our production to re-establish its plans and bring Kafka and Son to Ukraine, and the support of Canada Council for the Arts.
"I believe the play and Alon’s remarkable performance will hold considerable resonance for Ukrainian audiences.
"It is a privilege and humbling for us all to be collaborating with the courageous Golden Lion International Theatrical Festival to realise this.
"I have proudly watched how my home county of Norfolk has provided support to Ukraine and pleased that through our work we can make this small contribution towards the continuing efforts of the Ukrainian people by bringing aid and art."
Kafka and Son is also produced alongside Canadian-based Theaturtle and Threshold Theatre Company in Douro Place, NR2.
Playwright and founder of Theaturtle, Alon Nashman who plays Franz Kafka in the show, added: "This war is about denying Ukrainian heritage and history.
"We are showing up at the festival to show our solidarity with the brave artists who are rebuilding the culture and soul of Ukraine.
"Kafka and Son resonates as a profound critique of tyranny, in all its forms."