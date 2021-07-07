News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Video

School students take part in 'magical' lunchtime Pride parade

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:22 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 4:29 PM July 7, 2021
Students at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich.

Students at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich. - Credit: ©Kate Wolstenholme

High school pupils had a lunchtime with a difference after taking part in a magical Norwich Pride parade.

Titania Trust with Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy.

Titania Trust with Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Dozens of students from Sewell Park Academy on St Clements Hill in Norwich marched with rainbow flags, and sang songs on Wednesday, July 7 for the Norwich Pride Schools Week, which gets youngsters involved ahead of the big day on July 31.

Students at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich.

Students at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich. - Credit: ©Kate Wolstenholme

It was the first time Sewell Park had taken part in a mass parade, in which students were taking part in year group bubbles to be Covid secure, and was kicked off by Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe.

Student Sebastian Moldoveanu, 15, said: "It was fun. It shows people they can be free about their sex. The Sewell Park community is really accepting."

Sewell Park Academy students Sebastian Moldoveanu, 15,  (left) and Ellis Body, 15, at the school's Norwich Pride march. 

Sewell Park Academy students Sebastian Moldoveanu, 15, (left) and Ellis Body, 15, at the school's Norwich Pride march. - Credit: ©Kate Wolstenholme

Ellis Body, 15, another pupil who took part, said: "It was so good to take part after lockdown. The sense of being together is great. You shouldn't hide away from who you want to be."

Headteacher David Day said it was great to finish the year with a sense of positivity and community after a tough year of Covid restrictions.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with Titania Trust at the Sewell Park Academy Norwich Pride Schools Week parade.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with Titania Trust at the Sewell Park Academy Norwich Pride Schools Week parade. - Credit: ©Kate Wolstenholme

He said: "We are one of the most diverse high schools in Norfolk. Pride Schools Week follows one of our core values - respect. The parade is about celebrating diversity. We are very proud."

The headteacher added that awareness of LGBTQ+ issues had increased a lot across the younger generation over the past few years and wanted to hold the parade again.

Sewell Park headteacher David Day, Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe and Titania Trust at the Norwich Pride parade.

Sewell Park headteacher David Day, Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe and Titania Trust at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Michelle Savage, school counsellor, who described the event as joyful, said: "Norwich Pride Schools Week is a way to educate children that members of the LGBTQ+ community contribute to society. Research has shown learning about the LGBTQ+ community is better for everyone's mental health."

Students and Titania Trust at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich.

Students and Titania Trust at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich. - Credit: ©Kate Wolstenholme

Det Con Beth Davies from Norfolk Police said she believed there was more work to do across society in highlighting challenges for the transgender and bisexual community because there were still hate crimes committed against some of these people, but she said LGBTQ+ education had improved a lot.

Titania Trust at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy event in Norwich.

Titania Trust at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy event in Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The co-chairman of the LGBTQ+ Support Network on Norfolk and Suffolk Police, said: "It was quite moving. Events like this are fantastic because it brings people together in solidarity."

Students at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich.

Students at the Norwich Pride Schools Week parade at Sewell Park Academy in Norwich. - Credit: ©Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk drag queen Titania Trust described the march as "magical".

Sewell Park Academy headteacher David Day at the school's Norwich Pride march.

Sewell Park Academy headteacher David Day at the school's Norwich Pride march. - Credit: ©Kate Wolstenholme

Visit www.norwichpride.org.uk



Norwich Pride
Norwich News

