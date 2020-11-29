Norwich water supply hit for second day running

Breaking

Published: 1:26 PM November 29, 2020

A map showing the areas affected by a second water pump failure in Norwich. - Credit: Anglian Water

A second pump failure in as many days has again left a number of Norwich homes without water.

Anglian Water teams are currently on the scene to repair the pump failure and expect to restore supplies by 3pm on Sunday.

An Anglian Water spokesman said homes in Norwich may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

In a message to customers, the company said; "We've had a pump failure in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."

There was a mass outage across the city on Saturday morning which was restored after an hour.

Anglian Water teams were called to repair the issue which left a huge area of Norwich with low pressure or no water.

Customers reported no water in the city's NR2, NR3 and NR4 postcodes, as well as Taverham and the surrounding area.

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment.