News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Breaking

Water outages hit homes across city

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:29 AM November 28, 2020    Updated: 10:44 AM November 28, 2020
Water outage

A map of the areas of Norwich affected by the water outage. - Credit: Anglian Water

A large area of Norwich has seen its water supplies affected after a pump failure.

Anglian Water is currently working to restore water to homes in Taverham and the surrounding area. 

In a message to customers, Anglian Water said; "We've had a pump failure in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible." 

The company said homes may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

Anglian Water expects to restore supplies by midday.

You may also want to watch:

Currently the Anglian Water website has crashed due to high volumes of traffic.

Anglian Water has been approached for more detail.

Most Read

  1. 1 Junkyard Market is returning to Norwich for Christmas
  2. 2 A Botanical Garden Bar and Christmas market is heading to Norwich
  3. 3 Man fined for swearing at neighbours during lockdown barbeque
  1. 4 Hospital launches coronavirus vaccine trial
  2. 5 Water outages hit homes across city
  3. 6 Car 'two inches' from bungalow in near-miss crash
  4. 7 Several weeks into lockdown, Norfolk sees sharp decline in coronavirus infection rates
  5. 8 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Coventry City - Krul out three weeks; Pukki out this weekend
  6. 9 Death of dad in chemical plant explosion 'completely avoidable'
  7. 10 'Incredible' donation pays for expansion of Norfolk's largest ancient wood

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

What does tier two mean for you? Step-by-step guide to new rules

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Teenager suffers stab wounds in fight in Norwich

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

New facilities open up Norwich river for paddle boards and canoes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus