Breaking
Water outages hit homes across city
Published: 10:29 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 10:44 AM November 28, 2020
- Credit: Anglian Water
A large area of Norwich has seen its water supplies affected after a pump failure.
Anglian Water is currently working to restore water to homes in Taverham and the surrounding area.
In a message to customers, Anglian Water said; "We've had a pump failure in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."
The company said homes may have very low water pressure or no water at all.
Anglian Water expects to restore supplies by midday.
You may also want to watch:
Currently the Anglian Water website has crashed due to high volumes of traffic.
Anglian Water has been approached for more detail.
Most Read
- 1 Junkyard Market is returning to Norwich for Christmas
- 2 A Botanical Garden Bar and Christmas market is heading to Norwich
- 3 Man fined for swearing at neighbours during lockdown barbeque
- 4 Hospital launches coronavirus vaccine trial
- 5 Water outages hit homes across city
- 6 Car 'two inches' from bungalow in near-miss crash
- 7 Several weeks into lockdown, Norfolk sees sharp decline in coronavirus infection rates
- 8 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Coventry City - Krul out three weeks; Pukki out this weekend
- 9 Death of dad in chemical plant explosion 'completely avoidable'
- 10 'Incredible' donation pays for expansion of Norfolk's largest ancient wood
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus