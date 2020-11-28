Water outages hit homes across city

Breaking

Published: 10:29 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 10:44 AM November 28, 2020

A map of the areas of Norwich affected by the water outage. - Credit: Anglian Water

A large area of Norwich has seen its water supplies affected after a pump failure.

Anglian Water is currently working to restore water to homes in Taverham and the surrounding area.

In a message to customers, Anglian Water said; "We've had a pump failure in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."

The company said homes may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

Anglian Water expects to restore supplies by midday.

Currently the Anglian Water website has crashed due to high volumes of traffic.

Anglian Water has been approached for more detail.