'Please help': Family's plea for support for superfan Lily's funeral

Lily Kemp had supported the club for more than 60 years. - Credit: Brooke Simmonds

The family of a Norwich City superfan who died last month have appealed to Canaries supporters for help after being "overwhelmed" by the funeral costs.

Lilian Kemp, 91, of Tuckswood, who had supported the club for more than 60 years, died in December after an ongoing battle with illness.

But Lily's daughter Sharon Kemp, 62, said that the family have been "overwhelmed" with money worries due to the cost of the funeral.

Sharon Kemp (in green), Lily Kemp and Lily's other daughter Glenda. - Credit: Sharon Kemp

She said: "I don't work and my ex-husband passed away so we don't have very much money as a family.

"All the money my mum had went on the football."

After a fellow fan asked if they could donate to help with the costs at a recent match, Lily's great-granddaughter Brooke Simmonds, 20, decided to set up a fundraiser.

Lily was renowned for helping to run coaches for away supporters to attend matches over the years. - Credit: Brooke Simmonds

Brooke said: "It wasn't something that we'd thought about but it is something that we need.

"We're struggling and falling short so any help is really appreciated."

Generous well wishers have already raised almost £350 towards the family's £1,500 goal.

Sharon added: "I've been in tears by the support shown so far. We can't thank people enough.

"I appreciate it so much and I didn't realise she was so loved by so many."

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul with a signed Lily Kemp shirt. - Credit: Brooke Simmonds

Lily was well-known for helping to run coaches for away supporters to attend matches over the years.

Having attended Canaries matches home and away since she was 21 in the early 1950s, she was also a regular face following the club on tours.

She even appeared as an interviewee on Sky Sports Germany during Norwich's training camp in Harsewinkel in 2018.

But when asked how Lily would have celebrated last weekend's 2-1 win against Everton, Brooke said her great-grandmother always had a special tradition after a win.

Brooke said: "She would have dragged me to the pub. She'd have been really happy."

Lily's family said that anyone that would like to pay their respects to her can attend Lily's funeral on Thursday, February 3, at 10.15am at Earlham Crematorium or go to the wake at the Top of the Terrace at Carrow Road at lunchtime on the day.

To donate to Lily's funeral, click here.