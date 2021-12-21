Tributes pour in for 'much-loved' Norwich City fanatic Lil Kemp

Lily Kemp has been a season ticket holder in the lower Barclay at Carrow Road for decades - Credit: Contributed

A popular Canaries superfan who avidly supported the club for over 60 years has died after battling illness in hospital.

Lilian Kemp, 91, of Tuckswood, had been attending Norwich matches home and away since she was 21 in the early 1950s.

Tributes have poured in for the former fan of the season winner who was affectionately known as Lil.

A statement by Norwich City Football Club said: "The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of loyal supporter Lilian Kemp.

"A previous fan of the season award winner and follower of the team home and away for 60 years, Lil was a Canary through and through.

"Rest in peace, Lil."

Lil Kemp with former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke

Lil was well-known for helping to run coaches for away supporters to attend matches over the years.

She was also a regular face following the club on tours, even appearing as an interviewee on Sky Sports Germany during Norwich's training camp in Harsewinkel in 2018.

BBC Radio Norfolk Norwich City commentator Chris Goreham was also on the tour and met up with Lil and other fans during the trip.

He tweeted: "Sad to hear about Lil. Remember bumping into her in a German village in 2018 when Norwich were about to play a pre-season friendly.

"She was deciding which player name to get on her shirt for that season."

Lil Kemp pictured with the late Pat Howard who would often go to Norwich City games together

Fellow BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Rob Butler said Lil was a regular on the show and a "much-loved Norwich City fan".

He added: "We will really miss the wonderful Lil Kemp.

"There will never be another like her."

Lil initially supported Leyton Orient growing up in London, but she was invited to a Norwich game with her future husband Alfred, known locally as Steve, on a visit to the city.

interviewed by Sky Sports Germany during Norwich City training at Hotel-Residence Klosterpforte, Harsewinkel

She became an avid Canary from that point, and was named fan of the season twice.

Most recently, she was presented with her award on the Carrow Road pitch before a fixture against Cardiff City in 2018 with a beaming smile on her face.

Lil could often be seen wearing a Norwich scarf covered in badges on both sides, and she was a season ticket holder in the lower Barclay.