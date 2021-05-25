News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Rough sleeping areas sealed off as Debenhams entrances boarded up

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:14 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 4:38 PM May 25, 2021
Boarded up entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich.

Boarded up entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich have been boarded up, preventing homeless people from sleeping there.  

Work has been undertaken to secure the doorways at the now empty department store which closed to shoppers for the final time May 15.

Work to boarded up entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich.

Work to boarded up entrances to the former Debenhams store in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The undercover foyer entrances at the store have become a haven for rough sleepers in recent years. 

In April a homeless man was found dead in Debenhams doorway in Orford Place prompting Norwich City Council to say it remained committed to helping people access support and services via Pathways Norwich – a group of agencies which engages with rough sleepers all year round.

Rough sleepers in the doorway of Debenhams at Orford Place, Norwich, on Tuesday October 18 2016. Ph

Rough sleepers in the doorway of Debenhams at Orford Place in Norwich.  - Credit: Archant

The Debenhams brand continues online after being bought by retailer Boohoo for £55m in January but the chain's 124 shops have all closed.

The landmark six-storey Norwich building, which was Curls until 1973, has been put on the market by its Irish owners for sale or rent. In 2005, the building sold for more than £20m.
 

Norwich News

