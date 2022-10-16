City's queen of crochet reveals festive creation
- Credit: Sonya Duncan/Claire Angelina
A Costessey woman has created another crochet wonder after requests from her neighbours.
Claire Angelina's work gained popularity after she made a post box topper to mark the Queen’s death.
The 36-year-old mum mentioned on Facebook that she was thinking about making a Christmas topper and said she was met with an "overwhelming" response.
So she got to work.
She said: “I wanted to come up with a concept that wouldn’t use too much wool just in case it got stolen.
“I found a pattern for a cone with a lot of bobbles – but it wasn’t very big.”
Claire free-handed a lot of it and added some real lights to the tree.
The pig in blanket character is what Claire is known for and the full-time mum added they were in "huge demand" at Christmas.
The mum-of-two has spent two weeks making the new festive topper and it can now be seen near Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey.