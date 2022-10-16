City's queen of crochet reveals festive creation

A city mum who is known for her crochet creations has made a festive post box topper - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Claire Angelina

A Costessey woman has created another crochet wonder after requests from her neighbours.

Claire Angelina's work gained popularity after she made a post box topper to mark the Queen’s death.

The 36-year-old mum mentioned on Facebook that she was thinking about making a Christmas topper and said she was met with an "overwhelming" response.

Claire Angelina crochets a lot in her spare time - Credit: Sonya Duncan

So she got to work.

She said: “I wanted to come up with a concept that wouldn’t use too much wool just in case it got stolen.

“I found a pattern for a cone with a lot of bobbles – but it wasn’t very big.”

Claire free-handed a lot of it and added some real lights to the tree.

Claire Angelina even added lights to her festive display in Costessey - Credit: Claire Angelina

The pig in blanket character is what Claire is known for and the full-time mum added they were in "huge demand" at Christmas.

The mum-of-two has spent two weeks making the new festive topper and it can now be seen near Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey.