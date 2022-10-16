Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City's queen of crochet reveals festive creation



Sophie Skyring

Published: 9:30 AM October 16, 2022
Sonya Duncan/Claire Angelina

A city mum who is known for her crochet creations has made a festive post box topper - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Claire Angelina

A Costessey woman has created another crochet wonder after requests from her neighbours. 

Claire Angelina's work gained popularity after she made a post box topper to mark the Queen’s death.

The 36-year-old mum mentioned on Facebook that she was thinking about making a Christmas topper and said she was met with an "overwhelming" response.  

Claire Angelina has crocheted lots of royal themed things including The Queen and a post box topper

Claire Angelina crochets a lot in her spare time - Credit: Sonya Duncan

So she got to work.  

She said: “I wanted to come up with a concept that wouldn’t use too much wool just in case it got stolen.  

“I found a pattern for a cone with a lot of bobbles – but it wasn’t very big.” 

Claire free-handed a lot of it and added some real lights to the tree.  

Claire Angelina even added lights to her festive display in Costessey

Claire Angelina even added lights to her festive display in Costessey - Credit: Claire Angelina

The pig in blanket character is what Claire is known for and the full-time mum added they were in "huge demand" at Christmas.

The mum-of-two has spent two weeks making the new festive topper and it can now be seen near Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey.    




