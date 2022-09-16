City mum creates incredible crochet Queen and Paddington Bear
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A post box in a city suburb is now adorned with a crocheted figure of the Queen, a Paddington Bear and a crown.
The touching tribute sits on top of the red post box near to Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey.
It is the work of Claire Angelina, 36, who grew up in Saudi Arabia and began crocheting and sewing as a child.
The stay at home mum-of-two, said: “It’s relaxing and it’s something to do in the evenings, it takes my mind off of hearing: ‘Mum’ all the time.
“And it’s nice to have something concrete when you’ve finished.”
When Claire heard that the Queen had died she knew she wanted to do something.
The mum of two boys said: “I’d regretted not doing one for the jubilee – I'd decided not to because the Larkman Lane one got stolen.
Most Read
- 1 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
- 2 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
- 3 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
- 4 A47 reopens after overnight closure following crash
- 5 Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition
- 6 Finalists for Norfolk's Pub of the Year 2022 revealed
- 7 Greek street food trailer a hit at retail park as it launches new menu
- 8 Visit Platform 9 3/4 and cast spells as Hogwarts is coming to Norwich
- 9 Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich
- 10 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
“But we’ve only had one Queen for 70 years so I thought the least I could do is make a display for her.”
Claire said on the day of Her Majesty's death she began formulating a plan for the piece but didn't want to begin until she had a fully-formed idea.
Claire’s first idea was to crochet one of the Queen’s guards standing next to the monarch but she added: "Everyone saw the sketch of the Queen with Paddington over the jubilee.
“I adapted a pattern for a teddy bear I already had and free-handed a hat, boots and coat and made a small Paddington to stand with the Queen instead,” Claire explained.
Within three days the former admin assistant had repurposed the crown she made which was used for the jubilee party in her area, made a Queen and Paddington and had it erected on top of the post box.
She said: “The three-day time scale included all the free-handed parts on Paddington and re-scaling parts which I was quite happy with.”
Claire hopes that her crochet tribute sits proudly atop the post box for a while.
She said: “The Queen never gave up - even just two days before she died.”
Claire has since posted her creation online and accumulated over 1,200 likes.
She is now thinking about doing another royal crochet for the King’s coronation.
Her next creation is crocheted Pigs in Blankets which she is selling for Christmas for £15 each.