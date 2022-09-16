City mum creates incredible crochet Queen and Paddington Bear

Claire Angelina has crocheted a post box topper which is currently on display in Costessey. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A post box in a city suburb is now adorned with a crocheted figure of the Queen, a Paddington Bear and a crown.

The touching tribute sits on top of the red post box near to Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey.

Claire Angelina finished her creation in just three days - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It is the work of Claire Angelina, 36, who grew up in Saudi Arabia and began crocheting and sewing as a child.

The stay at home mum-of-two, said: “It’s relaxing and it’s something to do in the evenings, it takes my mind off of hearing: ‘Mum’ all the time.

“And it’s nice to have something concrete when you’ve finished.”

Claire Angelina crocheted a larger Queen for the Jubilee but it took so long she didn't want to risk it being stolen - Credit: Sonya Duncan

When Claire heard that the Queen had died she knew she wanted to do something.

The mum of two boys said: “I’d regretted not doing one for the jubilee – I'd decided not to because the Larkman Lane one got stolen.

Claire Angelina got to work on her creation just one day after the Queen's death - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“But we’ve only had one Queen for 70 years so I thought the least I could do is make a display for her.”

Claire said on the day of Her Majesty's death she began formulating a plan for the piece but didn't want to begin until she had a fully-formed idea.

Claire’s first idea was to crochet one of the Queen’s guards standing next to the monarch but she added: "Everyone saw the sketch of the Queen with Paddington over the jubilee.

The crocheted Queen and Paddington are proudly on top of the post box near Roundwell Medical Centre in Costessey - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“I adapted a pattern for a teddy bear I already had and free-handed a hat, boots and coat and made a small Paddington to stand with the Queen instead,” Claire explained.

Within three days the former admin assistant had repurposed the crown she made which was used for the jubilee party in her area, made a Queen and Paddington and had it erected on top of the post box.

Originally the Costessey creator was going to crochet one of the Queen's guards next to her - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: “The three-day time scale included all the free-handed parts on Paddington and re-scaling parts which I was quite happy with.”

Claire hopes that her crochet tribute sits proudly atop the post box for a while.

She said: “The Queen never gave up - even just two days before she died.”

Claire has since posted her creation online and accumulated over 1,200 likes.

She is now thinking about doing another royal crochet for the King’s coronation.

Claire Angelina is thinking about creating a coronation themed piece for the King's coronation - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Her next creation is crocheted Pigs in Blankets which she is selling for Christmas for £15 each.